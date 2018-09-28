Skyscraper

Cross Die Hard with Towering Inferno and use a lot of duct tape. An ex-FBI agent (Dwayne Johnson) now doing really-really-tall-building security work, has to deal with a fire in a 1200-meter Chinese building, the generic villains that started it and being framed for it. And oh yes, his family is trapped in the building, but you saw that coming. It’s mostly Johnson acrobatically hanging off things, shooting, fighting and stuff at insane heights. Yes, it’s idiotic, but the charismatic action star makes it mostly watchable (for some) in an overstimulated, popcorny way. Could’ve used some humor. (102 min)