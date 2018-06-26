Solo: A Star Wars Story

This is what happens when you sell your franchise to Disney. Oh, there’s nothing really wrong with it as unnecessary prequels go, but it will appeal most to moviegoers who really, really needed to see more space battles and weird aliens, and were absolutely dying for the origin stories of Han Solo and Chewbacca (and frenemy Lando Calrissian). The programmed script and Ron Howard’s cautious direction are dutiful but unremarkable. Bright spots: Woody Harrelson and Donald Glover. Your enjoyment will hinge on whether you buy into Alden Ehrenreich’s efforts to be Harrison Ford. I didn’t see it. Rainy day. (135 min, from June 29)