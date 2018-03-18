Spring is the season to bask in warmth and beauty, with the bloom of blushing sakura blossoms sprouting throughout Tokyo. Families, friends and couples will congregate in parks for picnics with romantic views. Now in its 14th year, the Spring Festival in Tokyo: Tokyo Opera Nomori will give people the chance to incorporate astonishing classical music and opera into the mix of good feels.

A spectrum of live concerts that range from opera, orchestra gala, chamber music and lieder will run every day, in Ueno, from March 16 to April 15. Locations include concert halls, museums and various spots around the beautiful Ueno Park. These grand performances will feature crowd-favorites, such as Richard Wagner’s magnificent romantic opera Lohengrin, The World of Benjamin Britten and the festival’s popular series of lieder concerts including two world-renowned artists, German soprano Petra Lang and tenor Klaus Florian Vogt.

The natural beauty of Ueno Park makes it an out-of-this-world experience for live music performances. To appreciate and support the works of talented classical musicians from all around the world, Tokyo Opera Nomori invites you to take a look at the Spring Festival line-up and reserve tickets for your favorite concerts.

Spring Festival in Tokyo: Tokyo Opera Nomori 2018. From March 16 – April 15 in Ueno Park. www.tokyo-harusai.com