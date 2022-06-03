An elderly widower (Timothy Spall) sets off to fulfill his late wife’s wish that he take her home, from John o’Groats to Land’s End, using only local buses. Along the way he revisits places they had gone to together during their long marriage. He’s treated rudely by some, kindly by others; trite that.

That’s it. Now, I’ll watch anything with Spall in it, but really, there’s a limit to how much wistful nostalgia an actor can muster. And a coda hinting that he becomes some sort of social media celebrity totally falls flat. (86 min)