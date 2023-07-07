Are you exhausted? Is your work email blowing up 24/7? Tired of clutching your translation app of choice while trying to order takeout? Life in the 21st century is all go, go, go with no time to rest and recover. If you are ready to take a break from all the noise and chaos of city living, we’ve got just the place for you.

Hilton Okinawa Sesoko Resort, Okinawa, as the name suggests, is located on Sesoko Island, one of Okinawa’s quieter northern islands about an hour and a half from Naha. Sesoko is far-removed enough from the clatter of the city that was once there, you’ll finally be able to reconnect with a type of calm and quiet you haven’t experienced in years. The resort boasts both indoor and outdoor pools, as well as a pristine beachfront kept as close to nature as possible. Some of the 298 rooms even include private outdoor balcony hot tubs so you can enjoy the Saturday night fireworks while taking a soak.

With on-location amenities like beach lounges, snorkeling, all-day dining, the exquisite top-floor executive lounge, and the nearby spa and massage services, you can spend the whole day wandering without stressing about filling your schedule. If you’re looking to explore the island but don’t know where to start, pick up one of the free-to-use bikes or cars and head out just 15 minutes to the Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium or take a look at the UNESCO-listed Nakijin Castle Ruins for spectacular views.

If you are more interested in seeing the nature the island has to offer, you can walk one of the many nearby hiking trails through the untouched surrounding forests. However, if you’d prefer not to physically exert yourself on your vacation, you can still get a taste of the local area through the locally-sourced produce and products Hilton Okinawa Sesoko Resort, Okinawa uses in their cooking and grab-and-go store. “We have a great connection with the local farmers,” Mao Miyazawa, General Manager of the resort reflects to Metropolis in an interview. “Every time we host an event we invite the local market to come and sell their products.” Miyazawa elaborates on their symbiotic relationship with the locals, “We always try to get the local people involved in our activities.”

Whether you are looking for a relaxing getaway, a luxurious event venue, or a new family vacation spot, Hilton Okinawa Sesoko Resort, Okinawa is the perfect slice of paradise for you.

Phone: 0980-47-6300

Address: 5750 Sesoko Motobu-cho, Okinawa, 905-0227

Website: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/okasehi-hilton-okinawa-sesoko-resort/