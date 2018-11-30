The Man Who Invented Christmas

In this sweetly revisionist spin on the beloved classic A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) has written three duds since Oliver Twist, and badly needs a financial success. Taking inspiration from 19th century London as well as from the people around him, he must finish his promised holiday story in just six weeks. The final novella, we are told, elevated Christmas from a run-of-the-mill religious observance to, well, what it is today. This good-hearted comedy/drama combines truth and fantasy into a worthy holiday whole. Also Jonathan Pryce and Christopher Plummer. Go see it; it’s Christmas. (104 min)