Things to Do in Tokyo in July Check out our handpicked list of Tokyo festivals happening this month By Kamille Jahncke

Credit: Chiyoda Ward Tourism Association

As July rolls in, Tokyo’s rainy season recedes, replaced by the thick heat of midsummer. In our latest issue, we explored water in all its forms—rivers, rituals and ways to stay cool. This month’s events roundup feels like a natural continuation, with celebrations flowing directly from that theme.

From river fireworks to lanterns drifting across moats, poolside parties and seaside festivals, water cools down your summer in the city. Whether you’re after a spectacle or something more serene, here are our top picks of things to do in Tokyo this July.

Ocean Peoples

July 5 – July 6

Ocean Peoples’25 is set to make waves at Chiba’s SUNSET BEACH PARK INAGE, a unique venue where a sprawling pool facility meets the sandy coastline. This urban beach festival blends music, sustainability and seaside culture under the banner “Save the Beach, Save the Ocean.” The 2025 lineup features a diverse mix of artists: chelmico, MFS, KZA, YonYon, SAMO, RUI, Def Tech, Rickie-G, BAGDAD CAFE THE trench town, DJ HASEBE and DJ KAWASAKI. Lounge by the pool, or explore a vibrant market of curated shops and brands.

Check Ocean People’s website for the timetable

Tickets ¥9,800 – ¥15,000

SUNSET BEACH PARK INAGE

7-2-2 Takahama, Mihama-ku, Chiba

oceanpeoples.com

Design Festa vol. 61

July 5 – July 6

Thousands of artists from Japan and beyond gather at Tokyo Big Sight for the 61st Design Festa, held twice a year since 1994. This vibrant event showcases a wide range of creative expression, including crafts, paintings, food, performances, music and dance. To enjoy it fully, you’ll want a two-day ticket. Bring extra cash —you’ll find plenty of handmade gifts and souvenirs to take home. It’s a must-visit for art lovers seeking inspiration and one-of-a-kind finds.

Both days 10am – 6pm. Check Design Festa’s website for program and times

Tickets ¥800 (one-day pass) / ¥1,500 (two-day pass)

Tokyo Big Sight West & South Building

3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

designfesta.com

Iriya Asagao Festival 2025

July 6 – 8

The Iriya Asagao Festival celebrates the morning glory’s deep roots in Edo-period Japan, when the flowers became popular among low-ranking samurai. The event draws over 400,000 visitors each year to enjoy over 100 stalls selling vibrant blooms. Once cultivated in nearby Okachimachi, Iriya became famous for breeding over 1,000 asagao varieties. This three-day festival offers a nostalgic glimpse into the past and the enduring charm of these delicate flowers.

July 6 (12pm – 9pm), July 7 & July 8 (5pm – 9pm)

Free admission

Kototoi-dori road and Iriya Kishimojin Temple

1-12-16 Shitaya, Taito-ku

asagao-maturi.com

Tokyo Hula Festival 2025

July 11 – 13

Each summer, Ikebukuro transforms with the spirit of Hawaii during the Tokyo Hula Festival. This colorful event has been celebrating the cultural ties between Japan and Hawaii since 2002. Over the course of the festival, nearly 4,000 dancers take the stage, performing graceful routines to Hawaiian rhythms. The festival honors Hawaii’s large Japanese American community and brings a vibrant, tropical breeze to Tokyo.

Visit the official website for more information on the schedule (Japanese only)

Free Admission

Ikebukuro West Entrance Park

1-19-7, Nishiikebukuro, Toshima-ku

hulafesta.tokyo

Mizudome-no-mai 2025

July 13

Experience a centuries-old tradition at the Mizudome-no-mai, a ritual dance believed to stop the rain. The ceremony begins with a procession where two young men, representing dragon gods, ride in straw-wrapped barrels while blowing conch shells, calling for an end to the rainy season. At the temple, performers in lion masks dance to traditional music in a ritual of gratitude for clear skies. As a Tokyo Intangible Folk Cultural Property, this eccentric festival offers a glimpse into Japan’s heritage.

1pm – 3pm

Free Admission

Gonsho-ji Temple

3-7-27 Omori-higashi, Ota-ku

mizudome.com

Festival Brasil & Latino 2025

July 19 – 20

Festival Brasil & Latino 2025 returns to Yoyogi Park brings vibrant rhythms, flavors and the spirit of Brazil and Latin America to Tokyo. This year’s edition celebrates 130 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil and the rich cultural ties between the two nations. Samba and Latin music performances, capoeira demonstrations and authentic cuisine make for a lively scene, along with of traditional crafts and cultural exhibits.

Head to the Festival Brasil & Latino 2025 website for a full program (available in Japanese and Portuguese).

July 27 (10 am – 9 pm), July 28 (10 am – 8 pm)

Free Admission

Yoyogi Park Events Square

2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

festivalbrasil.jp

Sumida River Fireworks Festival

July 26

Tokyo’s most iconic summer event lights up the skies over the Sumida River with around 20,000 fireworks launched near Asakusa and Ryogoku. Dating back to 1733, the festival features rival pyrotechnic teams showcasing creative designs—from classic chrysanthemums to hearts and cartoon characters. Crowds cheer “Tamaya!” and “Kagiya!” in tribute to historic fireworks guilds. Prime viewing spots fill up fast, with yukata-clad spectators arriving early. For a more relaxed experience, quieter vantage points can be found around Ueno, such as Shinobazu Pond.

7 – 8:30pm

Free Admission

Various locations. Maps are available on the festival website (Japanese only)

Kishimojin Temple (also known as Shingenji Temple)

sumidagawa-hanabi.com

World Water Festival (Online Event)

July 26

In late July, the fourth World Water Festival streams live from the picturesque Tamagawa Seseragi Hall in Setagaya’s Todoroki Valley—Tokyo’s only valley within the 23 wards—uniting a global audience from Hawaii to London. This half‑day program (1 pm–5.20 pm) weaves together science, environmental innovations, prayer ceremonies, art, and indigenous performances, creating a rich tapestry that honors our shared reverence for water as the fundamental source of life. A truly cross‑cultural celebration of gratitude, consciousness, and global harmony.

1pm – 5:20pm

Free Admission

Online (stream on World Water Festival’s YouTube channel)

worldwaterfestival.net

Lantern Festival at Chidorigafuchi 2025

July 30 – 31

Credit: Chiyoda Ward Tourism Association

Tokyo’s summer is full of festivals, and one of the most enchanting is the Chidorigafuchi Moat Lantern Festival. Since 1958, around 2,000 lanterns have lit up the water each year. Write your wishes on lanterns (¥2,000 each) and release them over the moat. Please note that you must purchase lanterns in advance, and you can’t get them on the day of the event.

Both days 7pm – 8pm

Free Admission (lanterns are available for a fee–advance purchase is required)

Chidorigafuchi

1-1 Kōjimachi, Chiyoda-ku

visit-chiyoda.tokyo/en/floating.lantern

Takahata Isao Exhibition: The Man Who Planted Japanese Animation at Azabudai Hills Gallery

All through July

In 2025, we commemorate two milestones: 80 years since the Pacific War ended and 90 years since the birth of legendary animator Isao Takahata (1935–2018). Azabudai Hills Gallery presents a major retrospective exhibition honoring Takahata’s legacy. Organized with Studio Ghibli, the exhibition explores his artistic journey—from early works like Anne of Green Gables to Ghibli masterpieces like Grave of the Fireflies, Only Yesterday and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya. Visit the website for details on special tours.

The exhibition is open every day through July from 10 am-8 pm. Please note, that in the period from June 27 to July 18, Tuesdays and Sundays are 10 am-5 pm.

Visit the website for opening hours

Cost: ¥2,000 (adults), ¥1,700 (university and high school students), ¥1,400 (age 4–junior high students)

Azabudai Hills Gallery

Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza A MBF 5-8-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku

azabudai-hills.com