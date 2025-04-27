Things to Do in Tokyo in May 2025 Our handpicked list of the best events going on this month. By Justine de Lame and Kamille Jahncke

Credit: Wisteria flowers and Tokyo Skytree Tower / Istock

Tokyo in May is a season of rhythm, celebration and creativity. The weather’s warm, the parks are lush and the city hosts everything from riverside festivals and legendary street parades to art openings and massive music events. Whether you’re into indie beats, DJ sets, traditional Japanese culture or contemporary art, there’s something to catch your attention this month.

Kurayami Matsuri (Darkness Festival)

April 30 — May 6, 2025

Credit: Okunitama Shrine’s Official Website

In the heart of Fuchu, Okunitama Shrine celebrates its annual darkness festival, one of the city’s most anticipated traditions. See Japan’s largest taiko drums lined up before the grand torii gate, catch the excitement of horse racing and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Please note the rituals held between April 30 and May 2 are closed to the public.

When:

Times vary. Check the website for specific times

Where:

3-1 Miyamachi, Fuchu



Price:

Free

More information at Okunitama Shrine’s Official Website

MASAMI: Paysages intérieurs — Art Exhibition

May 2, 2025



Credit: courtesy IKO Art Discoveries

Step into a quiet world of inner landscapes, memory and nature at Paysages intérieurs, a poetic solo exhibition by Japanese artist MASAMI.. Presented by IKO Art Discoveries, the show features over 25 tactile works created from recycled materials like fabric, ceramics and copper wire.

The exhibition launches with a vernissage on May 2, including a guided tour with MASAMI and curator Agathe Ferrand Maeda. Stick around afterward for a laid-back cocktail reception—a chance to experience the works in conversation and community.

When:

6:30pm–8:30pm



Where:

Impact HUB Tokyo

1F Printing Factory, 2-11-3 Meguro, Meguro-ku



Price:

Free

Vernissage: ¥4,500 | Register here

Exhibition runs through May 31.

ikoartdiscoveries.com/program

Oi Racecourse Flea Market

May 3 — May 4, 2025

Credit: Akiyoko / iStock

Love thrifting in Tokyo? Head over to the massive flea market at Oi Racecourse, where up to 600 vendors gather on busy days. Whether you’re hunting for that one-of-a-kind piece or stumbling on a quirky treasure you didn’t know you needed, this is one of the city’s top spots to score big. Saddle up and head to Oi Racecourse.

When:

9am–2:30pm

Where:

Oi Racecourse

2-1-2 Katsushima, Shinagawa-ku7 Mita, Minato-Ku



Price:

Free

DJ Anh Vy x Boiler Room

May 10, 2025

Vietnam’s in-demand DJ Anh Vy—known for his Boiler Room set and residencies at The Observatory in Ho Chi Minh and Unmute in Hanoi—lands in Tokyo for the first time, bringing his genre-blurring mix of rare disco, deep house, and techno to Shimokitazawa. The night is curated by Tomato Juice System, the Tokyo-based DJ and art collective led by Jun Taomo, known for blending club culture with culinary and visual art pop-ups. Expect an intimate vibe at Ruang Cing, a backstreet Thai restaurant-turned-music bar, with serious sound and a lineup of local selectors.

When:

11am–9pm (both days)



Where:

Ruang Cing

2-9-23 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku



Price:

￥3,000

IG: @official_t_party

@ruang_cing

metropolisjapan.com/events/anh-vy-tokyo

Metrock 2025

May 10 — 11, 2025

Metropolitan Rock Festival (Metrock) returns this May for two days of live music at Wakasu Park in Koto Ward . As one of Japan’s top outdoor festivals, Metrock brings together some of the biggest names in Japanese rock, pop and alternative. The 2025 lineup drops closer to the event, but past years have featured heavy hitters like One OK Rock, King Gnu, and [Alexandros].

When:

10:30am–8pm



Where:

Parc Umi no Mori

3-3 Uminomori, Koto-ku



Price:

Advance one-day ticket: ¥11,000 | Two-day ticket: ¥21,000

metrock.jp/information

Sanja Matsuri

May 16 — 18, 2025

Credit: Asakusa Jinja Official Website

For three days each May, the streets of Asakusa erupt with the sound of taiko drums, mikoshi (portable shrines) weaving through crowds and dancers in Edo-period costume. One of Tokyo’s largest and most dynamic festivals, it celebrates the three founders of Senso-ji Temple and draws over a million visitors each year.

Events take place in and around Asakusa Shrine, with residents from nearly 44 neighborhoods carrying mikoshi through the streets. The highlight comes on Sunday, when the shrine’s three grand mikoshi make their way through the heart of Asakusa in a lively, all-day procession.

When:

10am–7pm (check the official website for details)



Where:

Asakusa Shrine

2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito-ku



Price: Free

Crowds expected—go early!

asakusajinja.jp/en/sanjamatsuri

Okinawa Festival 2025

May 17 — 18, 2025

Credit: Yoyogi Goen Official Website

Two days of food, music and cultural performances bring the spirit of Okinawa to the capital. Expect Eisa drumming, live music,\ regional dishes like goya chanpuru and rafute, plus local drinks including Orion beer and awamori.

When:

11am–9pm (both days)



Where:

Yoyogi Parc

2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku



Price: Free

yoyogikoen.info

Italia, amore mio! – Italian Festival 2025

May 24 — May 25, 2025

Embrace la dolce vita at the 9th edition of Italia, amore mio!––Japan’s largest Italian festival. This year’s theme, “Life is Beautiful,” invites visitors to celebrate everyday joys through Italian traditions and delicious food and wine. Expect live performances, talk shows and cooking demonstrations featuring Italian and Japanese personalities.

When:

11am–8pm both days

Where:

Roppongi Hills

4-1-27 Mita, Minato-Ku7 Mita, Minato-Ku



Price:

Free

italia-amore-mio.com

THE BEACH 2025

May 31, 2025

The Chemical Brothers, credit: THE BEACH 2025’s official website

Dance all day on the shores of Tokyo Bay as Japan’s ultimate beachside music festival returns to Makuhari Seaside Park in Chiba. Headliners The Chemical Brothers are set to deliver a rare 2.5-hour DJ set. Together with some of the world’s top electronic artists, THE BEACH 2025 is set to be a seaside party that carries you straight into summer.

When:

11:00am–9:00pm

Where:

Makuhari Seaside Park

2-116 Hibino, Mihama-ku, Chiba



Price:

GA: ¥15,000

At the gate: ¥18,000

thebeach.co.jp