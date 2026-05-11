English-Speaking Dog Groomers in Tokyo A guide to English-speaking dog grooming services in Tokyo By Metropolis

It is a park with abundant nature adjacent to Meiji Jingu. It is located near Harajuku Station and Omotesando, which are famous for fashion.

Tokyo has plenty of grooming salons, but getting the result you want can be difficult if there’s a language barrier.

Choosing an English-speaking dog groomer in Tokyo makes the process more straightforward. This guide focuses on services where you can clearly explain your preferences and get your pooch freshened up.

PetLife Veterinary Clinic

PetLife Veterinary Clinic works well for dogs that need more than routine grooming, especially seniors or pets with sensitive skin. Groomers operate within a clinical setting, with veterinarians supporting each session. The clinic also assists with pet export procedures, guiding owners through documentation and health checks for overseas travel.

Address: 1F Daiichi Bldg., 2-3-5 Higashi Azabu, Minato-ku

1F Daiichi Bldg., 2-3-5 Higashi Azabu, Minato-ku Hours: Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat: 9:30am – 12:30pm, 4pm – 7pm Sun & public holidays: 9:30am – 12:30pm Thursday: Closed

Price range: ¥8,000 – ¥18,000+

¥8,000 – ¥18,000+ Notes : Call 03-6807-4058 or email info@petlife.co.jp to book.

: Call 03-6807-4058 or email info@petlife.co.jp to book. Official site: petlife.co.jp/en

BUBBLES

Kenichi Nagase ranks among the most prominent dog groomers globally, gaining international attention after appearing in the Netflix docuseries Dogs (2018). He continues to run BUBBLES in Shimokitazawa.

Nagase pioneered the Japanese-style grooming approach. This style favors rounded shapes and expressive cuts, giving dogs a plush, sculpted look rather than following strict breed standards, often used for breeds such as poodles, bichons, and maltipoos.

Address: 2-38-4 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku

2-38-4 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku Hours: Thu–Tue: 11am – 8pm Wednesday: Closed

Price range: ¥15,000 – ¥40,000+

¥15,000 – ¥40,000+ Notes: Appointments are extremely limited and often booked months in advance. Booking is typically handled through the website, with availability announced via Instagram.

Appointments are extremely limited and often booked months in advance. Booking is typically handled through the website, with availability announced via Instagram. Official site: dogfashionweek.jp/groomer/kenichi-nagase

Azabu Pet

Azabu Pet focuses on personalized, cage-free grooming in a calm, controlled setting. Groomers conduct detailed consultations before each session. This leads to consistent results.

Address: 3-3-14 Azabudai, Minato-ku

3-3-14 Azabudai, Minato-ku Hours: 9am – 6pm

9am – 6pm Price range: ¥5,500 – ¥17,600+ Shampoo Course (Small Dogs): ¥5,500 – ¥8,800 Large Dogs (Retriever types): ¥13,200 – ¥14,300+

¥5,500 – ¥17,600+ Notes : Book via their online reservation form or call 050-5491-7200.

: Book via their online reservation form or call 050-5491-7200. Official site: azabupet.jp/en

Daktari Animal Hospital

Daktari Animal Hospital treats grooming as part of overall pet care. Each first visit includes a veterinary check, ensuring grooming plans align with the dog’s condition and health needs.

Address: 5-14-1 Shirokanedai Apartment 2F, Minato-ku

5-14-1 Shirokanedai Apartment 2F, Minato-ku Hours: 10 am – 12 pm, 2 pm – 7 pm (Last grooming appointment at 6 pm)

10 am – 12 pm, 2 pm – 7 pm (Last grooming appointment at 6 pm) Price range: ¥10,000 – ¥25,000+

¥10,000 – ¥25,000+ Notes: Reservations are by phone only at 03-5420-0012. First-time visitors should arrive 10 minutes early for registration.

Reservations are by phone only at 03-5420-0012. First-time visitors should arrive 10 minutes early for registration. Official site: daktari.gr.jp/en

GREEN DOG & CAT Tokyo Midtown

Located inside Tokyo Midtown, this salon offers a broad range of grooming services, including microbubble baths, herb packs and aroma treatments. A large viewing window allows owners to watch the grooming process from start to finish. Groomers tailor each session to the dog’s coat condition, skin needs and stress levels.

Address: 9-7-4 Akasaka, Minato-ku (Tokyo Midtown Galleria 1F)

9-7-4 Akasaka, Minato-ku (Tokyo Midtown Galleria 1F) Hours: 11 am – 8 pm

11 am – 8 pm Price range: ¥4,400 – ¥28,800+

¥4,400 – ¥28,800+ Shampoo (Small): ¥4,400+ | Full Cut: ¥7,040+

Standard Poodle Cut: ¥28,800+

Notes: Booking via the official LINE account is recommended. Phone reservations are also available at 03-5413-0050.

Booking via the official LINE account is recommended. Phone reservations are also available at 03-5413-0050. Official Site: green-dog.com/store

Miss BIBI

Miss BIBI operates as a boutique grooming salon with a strong focus on styling and presentation. Sessions often include a post-grooming photo shoot, with styling that highlights the dog’s cut and coat.

The salon is especially popular for toy breeds such as Yorkshire terriers, with styling that often includes accessories like ribbons.

Address: 6-5-40 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku

6-5-40 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku Hours: 10 am – 7 pm

10 am – 7 pm Price range: ¥12,000 – ¥30,000+

¥12,000 – ¥30,000+ Notes: Call 03-6427-4066 or use the website contact form to book.

Call 03-6427-4066 or use the website contact form to book. Official Site: missbibi.jp/en

FULLY FULLY

FULLY FULLY stands out for technical precision, particularly in scissor work. Groomers focus on structure and balance, which appeals to owners who want refined, detailed cuts.

Address: 4-3-8 Nishiazabu, Minato-ku

4-3-8 Nishiazabu, Minato-ku Hours: Tue–Sat: 10 am – 7 pm Sun: 10 am – 6 pm

Price range : ¥9,000 – ¥22,000+

: ¥9,000 – ¥22,000+ Notes: Call 03-5464-3255 to schedule an appointment.

Call 03-5464-3255 to schedule an appointment. Official site: fullyfully-nishiazabu.com

JINGU Prize Trimming

JINGU Prize Trimming integrates advanced skin-care treatments into every session. Groomers use ozone and carbonated water washes as part of their standard process, targeting coat condition and skin health.

Address: 3-31-2-3F Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

3-31-2-3F Jingumae, Shibuya-ku Hours: 11 am – 8 pm (closed Thursdays)

11 am – 8 pm (closed Thursdays) Price range: ¥6,600 – ¥15,000+

¥6,600 – ¥15,000+ Notes: Call 03-6804-1229 to book. General inquiries may be made via Instagram direct message.

Call 03-6804-1229 to book. General inquiries may be made via Instagram direct message. Official site: jinguprize.jp

Dog Inc Tamagawa

Dog Inc Tamagawa offers a larger facility suited for bigger breeds or dogs that require grooming alongside boarding services. The setup allows for more space and flexibility during longer stays.

Address: 1-1-5 Futago, Takatsu-ku

1-1-5 Futago, Takatsu-ku Hours: Weekdays: 9 am – 6 pm Weekends: 10 am – 7 pm

Price range : ¥5,500 – ¥12,000+

: ¥5,500 – ¥12,000+ Notes: Call 044-833-2882 to book. Walk-ins are rarely accommodated.

Call 044-833-2882 to book. Walk-ins are rarely accommodated. Official site: doginc.jp

Doggie-Do

Doggie-Do focuses on precision grooming, particularly all-scissor techniques that maintain coat shape as it grows out. Groomers customize shampoos on-site based on coat type and skin condition. Dogs rest in open spaces before and after sessions as part of a cage-free setup.

Address: 1-15-5 Minami-Azabu, Minato-ku

1-15-5 Minami-Azabu, Minato-ku Hours: 11 am – 7 pm

11 am – 7 pm Price range: ¥10,000 – ¥20,000+

¥10,000 – ¥20,000+ Notes: Call 03-5419-3355 or use the website contact form for inquiries and reservations.

Call 03-5419-3355 or use the website contact form for inquiries and reservations. Official site: doggie-do.com/access

Dog Resort WANLIFE

Dog Resort WANLIFE is a doggy daycare and grooming center that stands out in Tokyo for offering both indoor and outdoor daycare spaces—an uncommon setup in the city. Dogs can move between enclosed play areas and open-air zones, giving them more room to exercise and socialize in a balanced environment. The salon also offers grooming and care treatments, including nano-bubble baths and herb packs for skin support. Staff supervise dogs in a low-stress, free-movement setting, and those staying longer may receive photo or video updates during their visit.

Address: 3-23-5 Takadanobaba, Shinjuku-ku

3-23-5 Takadanobaba, Shinjuku-ku Hours: 10 am – 6 pm

10 am – 6 pm Price range: ¥7,700 – ¥20,000+ Select Cut (Schnauzer/Bichon): ¥11,550 – ¥12,650+

¥7,700 – ¥20,000+ Notes: Reservations are handled via LINE or by phone at 03-6279-3171.

Reservations are handled via LINE or by phone at 03-6279-3171. Official site: wanlife-dog.com

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