Emergency Evacuation Backpack List Be prepared if disaster strikes By Metropolis

Emergencies don’t often occur at a convenient time. In the case of some (earthquakes, typhoons, heavy rain and flooding, etc.), it may be necessary to leave home in a hurry without much time to think about what to take or not take. It is also very possible that returning home may take more time—days, weeks, or even months—than expected. With that in mind, prepare an emergency evacuation bag and keep it near the exit of your home.

While many evacuation centers at parks and schools in Japan have emergency food, water, and shelter supplies, it’s important to remember that the weather may be cold, windy, rainy or extremely hot depending on the season. It will be very important to stay safe, warm, dry and hydrated. Keep this in mind when preparing an earthquake kit; depending on your comfort level, you have to decide which supplies you think you will need or want, especially if you have children or older folks in tow.

Many department stores, home centers and online retailers sell earthquake/emergency supplies along with complete kits. Check these out to see which supplies might best fit your situation. Building a tailor-made kit may take time, but it will be well worth the effort if you need it.

Following is a basic checklist of things to include along with why they might be handy. You can find most of these items at 100-yen stores or for a low cost. Check, use and replace perishable items every six months to one year. Use this list as a starting point. Sit down with your family or housemates and talk about what you might need, the best places to keep it, and a plan for where to meet if something happens. You may never need to use these items, but preparing now can make all the difference.

You can also refer to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s disaster preparedness guide for a more detailed breakdown of recommended emergency supplies.

Medium-sized backpack (school size)

Carry everything in case you need to evacuate on foot.

LED flashlight or headlamp

Small but powerful, these are essential in low-light emergencies. Headlamps are particularly useful as they allow hands-free movement when navigating debris or searching for items. Keep one in your bag whenever you leave home.

Gloves [rubber coated]

Protect your hands while clearing debris and digging yourself and others out of the rubble or cleaning up after the disaster.

Masks

Protect your lungs from dust and smoke from collapsed buildings, as well as in crowded evacuation shelters.

Paperwork

Copies of all important documents such as passport, residence card, and credit card. Copies of prescriptions, especially for things like insulin, are also a good idea.

Medications

Keep a spare set—at least three days to one week—to tide things over until you can get to a pharmacy. This should also include items for a basic first aid kit: bandages, ibuprofen, anti-bacterial wipes, etc.

Money

At least a few coins (payphones and vending machines may still be useful during outages). You may also consider carrying a small amount of your home currency for emergencies.

Water – water bottles

In general, it is recommended to have around three liters of water per person per day, ideally enough for at least three days.

However, this can quickly add up in terms of weight and space in a small backpack. Carry what you can, and consider storing additional bottles around your home in case of a partial ceiling collapse, or in outside areas such as a toolshed, parking area or a designated disaster box.

Food

Choose easy, lightweight and calorie-dense options that require no preparation, such as hard sausages, peanuts, energy bars and canned food with easy-open lids. Instant foods like ramen can also be eaten dry if necessary. Remember to check and replace food items every six months.

Portable phone charger (power bank)

Keep your phone charged for emergency alerts, maps and communication. Don’t forget charging cables and a fully charged mobile phone.

Emergency contact list (written copy)

Important in case your phone runs out of battery or is lost.

Whistle

Use to signal for help if you are trapped or need to alert others.

Portable radio (battery-powered)

Receive emergency updates and evacuation information when mobile networks are down.

Toiletry kit

Include essentials such as hand sanitizer, wet wipes, tissues or toilet paper, a toothbrush and other basic hygiene items. Portable toilet or sanitation bags are also recommended, especially when access to facilities is limited.

Emergency foil blanket

Keep people warm, especially important for injured people or those in shock.

Blue sheet/tarp

Provides shelter from the weather or as a ground cloth.

Lighter

Useful for starting fires if needed, but only in safe and controlled conditions.

Tea candles

Can provide light and some warmth, though battery-powered lights are generally safer in emergency situations.

Spare clothing

Include items such as a T-shirt, underwear and socks for warmth and hygiene.

Pad of paper and pen

Leave messages or exchange information with others.

Next to bed

Remember, it probably won’t be at a convenient time. Since we usually spend about one third of the day in bed, keep a set of outdoor clothing, shoes, socks, and a small flashlight or headlamp next to or under the bed.

For further information regarding disaster preparedness, read about what to do in an earthquake in Japan and what to do in a medical emergency in Japan.

This article was originally published on February 20, 2017 by Joan Bailey, but has been updated and rewritten for accuracy on April 21, 2026 by the Metropolis team.