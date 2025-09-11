What is Zakka Style? A kind of curated coziness By Jessie Carbutt

Ipoh, Malaysia- 26 Dec, 2016: Unidentified vendor selling hand craft in Kong Heng Flea Market in Ipoh, Malaysia

Image Credit: tang90246

If you’ve ever wandered into a small Tokyo shop filled with pastel enamel mugs, hand-stitched pouches, wooden spoons with smiling cats and notebooks too cute to write in—you’ve already met zakka.

Zakka (雑貨) is a Japanese design and lifestyle aesthetic rooted in the belief that ordinary objects should delight the senses, serve a purpose and spark small joy. It’s less about matching styles and more about curating a home—or life—filled with items that feel warm, nostalgic, handmade or quietly beautiful.

More Than Just “Stuff”

Zakka is difficult to define neatly, and that’s the point. It’s not a color palette, catalog or Pinterest trend. It’s a way of seeing: the belief that everyday items, especially humble ones, can be both useful and joyful.

But this is not Marie Kondo “sparking joy” territory. Kondo teaches you to let go, while Zakka invites you to hold on. But only to the little things that make daily life feel more lived in, more joyful and more personal. Psychologists call this object attachment—a phenomenon where people form emotional bonds with possessions that provide comfort, identity and continuity over time. Studies have shown that such attachments, especially to sentimental or handmade items, can play a role in emotional regulation by evoking memories, grounding us in routines, or simply offering a sense of control in uncertain times.

Zakka could be a mismatched mug, a linen lunch wrap or a wooden spoon with a smiling cat. It could be a lunchbox that reminds you of your mother’s kitchen, or a notebook that you’ll only use for the most special of notes because the paper feels too beautiful. It values emotional connection, even with imperfect or quirky things, and invites a kind of curated coziness. Opposite of mass-produced minimalism and the antidote to aesthetic maximalism, zakka doesn’t shout. It rests and is made, and kept with love.

Items might borrow motifs from the Showa era, Scandinavian folk patterns or European flea markets, but are always adapted through a Japanese lens. Think: a thermos wrapped in Liberty print fabric, or an apron dyed with indigo and embroidered with tiny persimmons.

Winnie the Pooh feels very zakka. He’s hand-stitched and lives in an illustrated world of soft colors, honey pots, handwritten notes and slow afternoons. His entire world is built on the beauty of small rituals and emotional objects (like his winter scarf).

Also, check out our guide to aesthetic coffee shops in Tokyo.

A Philosophy of Domestic Joy

Zakka isn’t a design movement in the traditional sense. It’s closer to a lifestyle impulse, one that emerged in 1990s Japan as a response to both economic uncertainty and digital acceleration.

In a society increasingly driven by screens and systems, zakka offers something tactile, emotional and slow. This turn toward the tangible reflects what scholars have called ritualized consumption—the practice of creating meaning through repeated, intentional use of objects. It encourages people—especially women navigating shifts in work, family and culture—to make small, meaningful choices about how they live: the towel they use to dry their hands, the bowl they serve breakfast in, the pen they choose to write a shopping list.

In that way, zakka overlaps with older Japanese values like:

Wabi-sabi — embracing imperfection and transience

Mono no aware — the gentle sadness of passing moments

Teinei na seikatsu — a “careful” or attentive life, grounded in daily rituals

It also shares a kinship with other global movements: hygge in Denmark, cottagecore in the West and the handmade ethos of the Slow Living movement. But zakka is unmistakably Japanese—equal parts tender, functional and quietly expressive.

Credit: Liudmila Chernetska

Not Minimalism, Not Maximalism

Aesthetically, zakka occupies a space between minimalism and maximalism. A home filled with zakka items doesn’t necessarily match, but it’s not at odds either. It doesn’t follow a strict color story or a furniture layout optimized for Instagram. Instead, it builds over time—layered, textured, personal. It’s easy to mistake this as clutter. But zakka is intentional accumulation. It resists the disposable, favors the lasting and finds elegance in the flawed.

The Stores That Hold the Feeling

You can find zakka items in many Tokyo neighborhoods—but rarely in big-name chains. Instead, zakka thrives in small, independent shops tucked into side streets or attached to cafés and galleries.

Shops like 36 Sublo in Kichijoji curate retro stationery, bento goods and homewares from across Japan, often displayed in sunlit wooden drawers. Kuramae, sometimes dubbed “Tokyo’s Brooklyn,” is filled with modern craftspeople reinterpreting zakka with a minimalist twist: enamel cookware, natural-dyed furoshiki, glass cups with tiny imperfections left on purpose.

Even bookstores, florists and train station kiosks may have a zakka corner—one that looks improvised, but reveals hours of quiet curation.

You might also be interested in reading Our Guide to Tokyo’s Art Stores

A Soft Rebellion

Zakka is a gentle form of resistance in a culture of fast production and efficiency-driven consumption, reminding us that beauty doesn’t have to be big or bold to matter. That an object, however small, can carry memory, mood and meaning.

In that sense, zakka asks you not just to buy better things, but to notice them. To pour tea into a chipped mug without apology. To tuck your lunch in a cotton cloth, not because it’s waste-free, but because it feels nice to unwrap. To choose objects that remind you that daily life—mundane as it may be—is still worth celebrating.

Zakka Is a Feeling

Studies in psychology and anthropology have long noted how seemingly ordinary objects—cups, clothes, notebooks—can hold extraordinary meaning. Whether it’s object constancy (helping us feel stable through life changes) or material storytelling (where items narrate identity), zakka thrives in this emotional space.

There is no one way to “do” or “buy” or “style” zakka. You don’t need to redecorate your home, purge your closet, or chase after limited-edition washi tape. You just need to look around with a bit more softness.

Zakka might already be on your bookshelf. In your kitchen drawer. Hanging quietly from a hook. Waiting to be noticed—not for what it does, but for how it makes you feel.

And in that noticing, even a Tuesday afternoon can start to feel like something special.

You might also like to visit these retro kissaten in Tokyo.

Credit: Alfons Morales

FAQs

✦ The Meaning of “Zakka”

The word zakka literally means “miscellaneous goods.” But in practice, it refers to a distinct and deeply personal style of living that embraces the quirky, cute, cozy, and thoughtfully functional.

Zakka isn’t about trends. It’s about character. You might find:

A hand-sewn bento pouch in mismatched florals

A retro milk-glass cup with a smiling bear

A linen dish towel printed with seasonal vegetables

A washi tape roll you don’t really need—but adore anyway

✦ Where Did Zakka Style Come From?

Zakka emerged in Japan in the 1990s as a reaction to both minimalism and mass production. Inspired by Scandinavian design, European vintage markets, and Japanese folk crafts (mingei), young creatives began blending old and new, East and West, to create a new kind of lifestyle—one that was humble but expressive, practical yet full of charm.

It quickly became a subculture, especially among women in their 20s and 30s, who found beauty in ordinary rituals: wrapping lunch boxes in hand-dyed cloth, writing letters on textured paper, or arranging everyday dishes like tiny works of art.

✦ Key Elements of Zakka Style

Practicality : Items should be useful. A spoon. A tote bag. A tin lunchbox. But function is just the starting point.

: Items should be useful. A spoon. A tote bag. A tin lunchbox. But function is just the starting point. Visual warmth : Soft, cozy colors—think dusty pink, mustard yellow, cream and olive—paired with natural textures like wood, enamel, linen and paper.

: Soft, cozy colors—think dusty pink, mustard yellow, cream and olive—paired with natural textures like wood, enamel, linen and paper. Handcrafted feel : Slight imperfections are welcome. Many zakka items are handmade or designed to feel lovingly personal.

: Slight imperfections are welcome. Many zakka items are handmade or designed to feel lovingly personal. Cuteness (but not childish) : Animals, plants and food motifs are common—but with a gentle, artistic touch, not loud or cartoonish.

: Animals, plants and food motifs are common—but with a gentle, artistic touch, not loud or cartoonish. Layered nostalgia: Zakka often draws from retro Showa-era Japan, European flea markets or grandma’s kitchen.

✦ Zakka vs. Similar Styles

Zakka is sometimes compared to Scandinavian hygge or Japandi (the fusion of Japanese and Nordic minimalism). But unlike Japandi’s serene restraint, zakka embraces eclectic coziness. It’s more colorful, more playful and less rigidly designed. If Japandi is a quiet tea ceremony, zakka is a joyful morning with mismatched mugs and homemade jam.

✦ Where to Find Zakka in Tokyo

Some iconic zakka-style shops include:

36 Sublo (Kichijoji) – Retro stationery, cute kitchen goods, bento picks

– Retro stationery, cute kitchen goods, bento picks Usagiya (Yanaka) – Handmade textiles, soft accessories, fabric-wrapped gifts

– Handmade textiles, soft accessories, fabric-wrapped gifts Kuramae Zakkaten (Kuramae) – Scandi-meets-Japan lifestyle wares

– Scandi-meets-Japan lifestyle wares Cotoha (Shimokitazawa) – Vintage glassware, ceramics, zakka-style gardening tools

– Vintage glassware, ceramics, zakka-style gardening tools Village Vanguard – A wilder, pop-culture-infused zakka mix

Many cafes, galleries and even bookstores across Japan stock zakka goods—often curated by the owner’s personal taste rather than a trend forecast.

✦ Why People Love Zakka

In a world of digital everything, zakka offers something tactile and human. It’s not about creating a perfect home—it’s about filling your life with little things that feel like you.

You don’t need a full zakka home to appreciate the style. It could be as simple as: