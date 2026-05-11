Japan Drugstore Guide: Best Japanese Sunscreen From sunscreen to aftercare, here are the best products for summer in Japan By Arden Kreuzer and Lillian Loescher

While Japan’s summer humidity can work wonders for your skin, navigating a Japanese drugstore to find the right sunscreen can be overwhelming. After scouring drugstores and quizzing staff for their expert opinions, we’ve compiled this guide to the best Japanese sunscreens and aftersun care available in 2026.

Note that this is a general guide and not medical advice, and prices may vary by store.

Quick Picks at a Glance

Best Overall: Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Best for Sensitive Skin: Skin Aqua Hyaluronic Serum UV (ethanol-free) or Minon UV Mild Milk

Skin Aqua Hyaluronic Serum UV (ethanol-free) or Minon UV Mild Milk Best for Outdoors/Waterproof: Anessa Perfect UV Skin Care Milk

Anessa Perfect UV Skin Care Milk Best Tone-Up: Skin Aqua Tone Up UV Essence

Skin Aqua Tone Up UV Essence Best Spray: Suncut or Anessa UV Spray

Suncut or Anessa UV Spray Best Stick: Ishizawa Laboratory UV Forecast Smooth UV Stick

Ishizawa Laboratory UV Forecast Smooth UV Stick Best Budget/Body: Nivea UV Deep Protect & Care Gel or Nivea Sun Protective Water Gel

Which Japanese Sunscreen Is Right for You? | Metropolis Quiz

Metropolis Quiz ☀️ Which Japanese Sunscreen

Is Right for You? Japan’s SPF lineup is world-class — and overwhelming. From watery gels to ethanol-free serums and tinted essences, we’ll match you to the right formula for your skin, lifestyle, and budget. 📋 7 Questions ⏱ ~1 Minute 🧴 8 Products Tested Find My Pick → Metropolis Quiz Metropolis Quiz Your recommendation is ready 🧴 One last step to unlock your personalised sunscreen pick We’ve built your recommendation based on your skin type, lifestyle, and preferences. Enter your email below and we’ll show it to you immediately. Unlock my recommendation → By submitting this form, you agree to be added to the Metropolis newsletter — Tokyo’s essential guide for expats, visitors and Japan fans. We send weekly roundups on city life, events, and useful guides like this one. You can unsubscribe at any time. We never sell or share your data.

Sunscreens

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence — Best Overall

SPF 50+ | PA++++ | Water Resistant★★ | From ¥1,100

Highly recommended by drugstore staff, the Bioré UV Aqua Rich is a perennial viral favorite and one of Japan’s most beloved sunscreens. Its standout feature is its lightweight, watery texture that dries to a non-sticky finish—making it ideal for everyday wear and as a makeup base. Using Micro Defense technology, it provides even, high-level coverage while delivering moisture through hyaluronic acid. It is waterproof and sweat-resistant yet washes off easily with soap and water.

Also available: Bioré UV Kids Gel (¥730), which uses an allergy-tested formula suitable for sensitive skin. Shake with the cap on until it clicks before use.

Get Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence on Amazon

Anessa Perfect UV Skin Care Milk — Best for Outdoors

SPF 50+ | PA++++ | Water Resistant★★ | From ¥1,300

A cult-classic for high-activity days, Anessa’s Perfect UV Skin Care Milk is one of the most protective options you’ll find in a Japanese drugstore. Recommended by staff for its durability, it is waterproof, rubbing-resistant and works well as a base under makeup. Its smart formula responds to sweat and moisture in the air to actively reinforce UV protection—making it particularly effective on humid Japanese summer days. It has been a viral favorite for multiple years running.

Get Anessa Perfect UV Skin Care Milk on Amazon

Skin Aqua Hyaluronic Serum UV — Best for Sensitive Skin

SPF 50+ | PA++++ | Water Resistant★★ | Ethanol, fragrance and paraben-free | ¥918

A great choice for those with sensitive or easily irritated skin, the Skin Aqua Hyaluronic Serum UV skips the ethanol found in many sunscreens and leans into a serum-like formula rich in hyaluronic acid. It layers comfortably under moisturizer or makeup and hydrates as it protects, making it a practical pick for daily use even in drier months.

Get Skin Aqua Hyaluronic Serum UV on Amazon

Skin Aqua Tone Up UV Essence — Best for Tone Correction

SPF 50+ | PA++++ | Water Resistant★★ | Available in multiple shades | ¥850

If you want SPF with a side of color correction, the Skin Aqua Tone Up UV Essence is the one to reach for. Available in several shades (including a popular lavender for brightening and a coral pink for warmth), it evens out skin tone while providing full sun protection. It sits lightly on the skin and can double as a first step before foundation or BB cream.

Get Skin Aqua Tone Up UV Essence in Lavender on Amazon

Anessa Perfect UV Skin Care Spray / Suncut UV Spray — Best Sprays

Anessa Spray: SPF 50+ | PA++++ | Water Resistant★★ | ¥2,600

Suncut Spray: SPF 50+ | PA++++ | Water Resistant★ | ¥2,000

Both Anessa and Suncut sprays were flagged by drugstore employees as standout options this year. Both are SPF 50+ and waterproof, making them strong choices for outdoor use, travel, or reapplying over makeup. Suncut’s formula is notably light and non-sticky with a mild moisturizing effect. Anessa’s spray version carries the same smart moisture-reactive technology as the milk formula above.

How to apply: Shake well, hold the bottle 10–15 cm away from skin or hair, and spray evenly. Do not spray the same area for more than three seconds (per Suncut’s label). Avoid use near open flames, high heat and keep away from clothing to prevent discoloration.

Get Anessa Perfect UV Skin Care Spray on Amazon

Get Suncut UV Spray on Amazon

Ishizawa Laboratory UV Forecast Smooth UV Stick — Best Stick

SPF 50+ | PA++++ | Water Resistant★★ | ¥1,870

For on-the-go touch-ups or targeted application, this stick format makes reapplication effortless without getting product on your hands. Clean, easy to carry, and mess-free — a handy addition to any bag during Japan’s sun-heavy months.

Get Ishizawa Laboratory UV Forecast Smooth UV Stick on Amazon

Minon UV Mild Milk — Best for Dry/Sensitive Skin

SPF 50+ | PA++++ | Hypoallergenic | ¥1,326

Another ethanol-free, fragrance-considerate option, Minon is a trusted Japanese brand known for its gentle formulations. The UV Mild Milk is especially suited for dry and sensitive skin types, offering SPF protection alongside a moisturizing, skin-calming formula.

Get Minon UV Mild Milk on Amazon

Nivea UV Deep Protect & Care Gel — Best Budget Pick

SPF 50+ | PA++++ | Water Resistant★★ | ¥800

A reliable and affordable option for body sunscreen, Nivea’s UV offerings are easy to find in most Japanese drugstores and convenience stores. The gel texture is comfortable for all-over application and suitable for daily use throughout the summer.

Get Nivea UV Deep Protect & Care Gel on Amazon

Aftersun Care

Cenqur and Nature Republic Aloe Vera Gels

Cenqur: ¥550 | Nature Republic: ¥590

Even with the best sunscreen routine, sunburn happens. Both Cenqur and Nature Republic offer aloe vera-based soothing gels that are a step above standard aftersun creams. Aloe vera is well regarded for reducing pain from burns, calming redness, and supporting faster skin recovery — and it’s particularly effective for dry or peeling skin after sun exposure. Cenqur’s formula is labeled as hypoallergenic. Apply both topically to the affected area as needed.

Get Cenqur Aloe Vera Gel on Amazon

Get Nature Republic Aloe Vera Gel on Amazon

Tips for Using Japanese Sunscreen

Reapply often. Most Japanese sunscreens recommend reapplication every one to two hours, especially after swimming or sweating.

Most Japanese sunscreens recommend reapplication every one to two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. Shake gel and spray formulas before each use.

before each use. Store carefully. Most formulas should not be left in direct sunlight or hot environments (such as a car dashboard).

Most formulas should not be left in direct sunlight or hot environments (such as a car dashboard). Check the PA rating. Japan’s PA system (PA+ through PA++++) indicates UVA protection. Aim for PA+++ or PA++++ for everyday outdoor use.

Japan’s PA system (PA+ through PA++++) indicates UVA protection. Aim for PA+++ or PA++++ for everyday outdoor use. SPF for face vs. body. Face formulas tend to be more refined and skin-care forward. Body formulas (like Nivea) are more economical for large areas.

Check out our other Japan Drugstore Guides:

Japan Drugstore Guide: Allergy Medicine for Hayfever in Japan

Japan Drugstore Guide: Women’s Health

Japan Drugstore Guide: Cold and Flu Medicine

Originally published June 2022, updated for 2026.