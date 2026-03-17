International Artists Coming to Japan in 2026 Major global acts to add to your calendar in Japan By Jessie Carbutt

International artists coming to Japan in 2026 include arena-filling K-pop groups, legendary rock bands and rising alternative acts. Japan remains a major stop on global tours. Concerts fill venues such as Tokyo Dome, K-Arena Yokohama and Osaka-jo Hall.

The lineup spans multiple genres, from classic rock and jazz-influenced pop to contemporary alternative artists. Here are some of the international musicians scheduled to perform in Japan in 2026.



BTS

BTS remains one of the most influential groups in modern pop music. The South Korean superstars return to Japan with a highly anticipated pair of concerts at Tokyo Dome as part of their ARIRANG World Tour.

known for elaborate stage productions and synchronized choreography. Their concerts regularly sell out within minutes, driven by hits such as “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.” BTS concerts regularly sell out within minutes of tickets going on sale.

Where:

Tokyo Dome

1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku

When:

April 17–18, 2026

Official website:

ibighit.com/bts/eng/

Diana Ross

Motown legend Diana Ross will return to Japan in May 2026 as part of her “Diana in Motion Japan 2026” tour. One of the most influential voices in pop and soul music, Ross first rose to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes. She later built a successful solo career with hits like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Across more than five decades, Ross has remained a defining figure in popular music, known for her powerful stage presence and timeless catalog of songs. Her upcoming Japan performances mark a rare opportunity for fans to see one of Motown’s most iconic artists perform live.

Where:

K-Arena Yokohama

6-2-14 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku

Osaka-jo Hall

3-1 Osakajo, Chuo-ku

When:

May 23, 2026 — Yokohama

May 25, 2026 — Osaka

Official website:

dianaross.com

Janet Jackson

Global pop icon Janet Jackson will return to Japan in June 2026 for a special four-date concert series created specifically for Japanese audiences. The tour follows the singer’s successful performances in the country in recent years and will feature arena shows in several major cities.

Over the course of her career, Jackson has helped shape modern pop and R&B with landmark albums such as Control, Rhythm Nation 1814 and The Velvet Rope. Her performances combine intricate choreography and polished production. They feature songs such as “Together Again,” “That’s the Way Love Goes” and “All for You.”

Where:

GLION Arena Kobe

2-2 Shinkocho, Chuo-ku

K-Arena Yokohama

6-2-14 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku

IG Arena

1-1-1 Sannomaru, Naka-ku

When:

June 9, 2026 — Kobe

June 13–14, 2026 — Yokohama

June 17, 2026 — Nagoya

Official website:

janetjackson.com

Eddie Vedder

Best known as the frontman of Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder will perform in Tokyo as part of his 2026 Japan tour. The singer’s solo work often highlights a more intimate and acoustic side of his songwriting, drawing from folk and classic rock influences.

Vedder’s concerts mix solo material with reinterpretations from his career. Fans hear familiar tracks in a stripped-down setting. His Tokyo performance will take place at Tokyo Garden Theater in Ariake, one of the city’s major venues for international artists.

Where:

Tokyo Garden Theater

2-1-6 Ariake, Koto-ku

When:

April 20, 2026

Official website:

creativeman.co.jp/event/eddie-vedder/



Helloween

German power metal pioneers Helloween will perform in Tokyo in 2026 as part of their 40 Years Anniversary Tour. Since forming in the 1980s, the band has played a major role in shaping the melodic speed metal sound with influential albums such as Keeper of the Seven Keys Part I and Part II.

The upcoming tour features the “Pumpkins United” lineup, which brings together several key members from across the band’s history for a large-scale multi-vocalist performance. Following the international success of their 2021 self-titled album, Helloween continues to attract multiple generations of metal fans.

Where:

Tokyo Garden Theater

2-1-6 Ariake, Koto-ku

When:

May 9–10, 2026

Official website:

creativeman.co.jp/artist/2026/05helloween/

The Black Crowes

Few American rock bands have maintained the blues-driven swagger of The Black Crowes. Formed in Atlanta in the late 1980s, the group gained international recognition with their debut album Shake Your Money Maker, which featured hits such as “Hard to Handle” and “She Talks to Angels.”

The band’s sound draws heavily from classic rock, southern rock and rhythm and blues, and their live performances remain known for raw energy and extended improvisation. After several lineup changes and hiatuses over the years, The Black Crowes continue to tour internationally and perform their best-known material for longtime fans.

The band will perform in Tokyo for two nights at Zepp DiverCity as part of their 2026 Japan tour.

Where:

Zepp DiverCity Tokyo

1-1-10 Aomi, Koto-ku

When:

April 14–15, 2026

Official website:

udo.jp/concert/TheBlackCrowes26

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden helped define the sound of modern heavy metal. Formed in London in the mid-1970s, the group built a global following with albums such as The Number of the Beast, Powerslave and Seventh Son of a Seventh Son. Known for fast guitar harmonies, dramatic storytelling and elaborate stage productions featuring their iconic mascot Eddie, Iron Maiden remains one of the genre’s most enduring live acts.

The band will return to Japan in 2026 as part of their Run For Your Lives World Tour, which marks 50 years since the group’s formation and highlights songs from their classic early era.

Where:

K-Arena Yokohama

6-2-14 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku

When:

November 2026 (dates to be announced)

Official website:

ironmaiden.com

Deep Purple

Few bands have had a greater influence on hard rock than Deep Purple. Formed in the late 1960s, the British group helped define the genre with a powerful mix of heavy guitar riffs, virtuosic keyboards and dramatic vocals.

The band gained worldwide fame with albums such as Machine Head and songs like “Smoke on the Water,” “Highway Star” and “Child in Time.” Over the decades, Deep Purple has continued to tour internationally, remaining one of rock’s most enduring live acts.

Deep Purple will return to Tokyo as part of their Mad in Japan Tour, performing at Nippon Budokan, the same venue where the legendary Made in Japan live recordings were captured in the early 1970s.

Where:

Nippon Budokan

2-3 Kitanomarukoen, Chiyoda-ku

When:

April 11, 2026

Official website:

deeppurple.com/

Thundercat

Grammy-winning bassist and singer Thundercat brings his distinctive blend of jazz, funk and soul to Tokyo for two nights at Toyosu PIT as part of his Japan Tour 2026. Known for virtuosic bass playing and playful stage presence, the Los Angeles musician has built a global following through albums such as Drunk and It Is What It Is.

Thundercat has also collaborated with a wide range of artists across hip-hop, jazz and electronic music, including Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus and Childish Gambino. His live shows often combine technical musicianship with improvisational moments, creating performances that feel both energetic and unpredictable.

Where:

Toyosu PIT

6-1-23 Toyosu, Koto-ku

When:

May 19–20, 2026

Official website:

thundercatmusic.com/

Laufey

Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey has quickly gained international recognition for her blend of jazz, classical and contemporary pop influences. Drawing inspiration from classic jazz standards and traditional pop songwriting, her music introduces the style to a new generation of listeners.

Laufey first gained attention through social media and streaming platforms before releasing acclaimed albums such as Everything I Know About Love and Bewitched. Her warm vocals and orchestral arrangements have helped her build a rapidly growing global fanbase.

She will perform in Tokyo at Tokyo Garden Theater as part of her A Matter of Time Tour.

Where:

Tokyo Garden Theater

2-1-6 Ariake, Koto-ku

When:

June 5, 2026

Official website:

laufeymusic.com/

As more tours are announced, the list of international artists coming to Japan in 2026 will continue to grow. From arena-scale pop spectacles to intimate theater performances, international musicians remain a major part of the country’s live music scene.

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