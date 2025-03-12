Toei Shinjuku Line Straight across the city By Sleiman Azizi

Credit: Discover Japan

Running from its namesake in Shinjuku, all the way into Chiba Prefecture and Motoyawata Station, the Toei Shinjuku Line is the third busiest subway line in Tokyo. From one side of the capital to the other, the leaf green line’s twenty-one stations cut straight through central Tokyo, offering urban access to destinations running from sumo monsters and classical poetry to quirky bakeries and halal- cuisine.

Credit: Gri-spb

Shinjuku Station offers access to almost anything a visitor could want. But for something a little more curious, Kingoryu Jinja, a Shinto shrine relocated from Hokkaido to the fifth floor of the Balor Yoyogi apartment building, may very well do the trick.

Fans of Japanese cinema will head straight out of Shinjuku-sanchome Station for Shinjuku Wald 9. The largest movie theater in Japan, this incredible ninth-floor cinema complex has been pulling out the cinematic stops since 2004.

Akebonobashi Station offers access to the Fishing Culture Museum. This free museum houses a unique collection of Meiji-period fishing gear, including various bamboo rods, reels and classical bamboo baskets.

The water theme continues at Ichigaya Station with the Ichigaya Fishing Center. Though water-themed, this large, family-friendly fishing pond in the middle of the city is a down-to-earth respite from the rest of Tokyo.

It’s hard to escape the expansive Kitanomaru Park right outside Kudanshita Station. But in between sits the National Showa Museum and its look at the challenges ordinary people faced before, during and after World War II.

Credit: Rudimencial

Jimbocho Station leads to the Hara Shobo Japanese Ukiyo-e Prints store. With its huge collection of classical ukiyo-e prints, including the world’s largest selection of books on the subject, the store has been honoring Japanese prints since 1932.

Ogawamachi Station is home to many ramen bars and one of the more popular ones is Tsukemen Kinryu. The tiny dining space is a tiny seven seats only seven, so expect a wait–– but their signature dipping noodles come highly recommended.

For a taste of halal ramen and curry, try Nikniko Mazemen at Iwamotocho Station. This cozy bar is a recent–– – and delicious–– – addition to the growing halal-food scene in Tokyo offering up unique Sri Lankan curries and pork-free ramen.

Beaver Bread, outside Bakuro-yokoyama Station, specializes in rustic, homestyle creations. The bakery serves up everything from chocolate buns and lemon-scented egg salad rolls to handmade croissants and sourdough loaves.

Hamacho Station may offer direct access to Hamacho Park, but for a more thundering experience head to Arashio-beya. This professional sumo stable is one of the few that allow onlookers to watch their athletic behemoths’ daily morning practice.

Said to be where he penned some of his more well-known verses, the Basho Memorial Hall is a short walk from Morishita Station. Matsuo Basho, Japan’s most famous poet, also built a hermitage on the site where the memorial hall is now located.

A short walk from Kikukawa Station is Cafe Granddad. A beeline destination for locals, this sophisticatedly cozy cafe serves up a deliciously fresh range of Danish rolls, pasta dishes, sandwiches and a full range of coffees and teas.

Another station and green space combination, Sumiyoshi Station offers direct access to Sarue Onshi Park. A cherry blossom treat during spring, the park is an excellent people-watching spot right by the Yokojikken River.

Hidden amongst the mid-rise office and residential buildings surrounding Nishi-ojima Station is Namaste Himal. This local Indian and Nepalese restaurant is known for its service, great prices and an awesome palate-hitting curry menu.

Outside Ojima Station sits Chiisana Panya. Another example of Japan’s love affair with quality independent bakeries, this one sits inside the Rokuchome Danchi apartment complex right by the station.

Uniquely positioned over Kyunaka River, Higashi-ojima Station leads to the water transport-themed Nakagawa Funabansho Museum. Though small, the museum’s three floors expertly showcase the local area’s canal and river heritage.

Across from the river, Funabori Station is not far from Tsurunoyu. Those with a sense of public daring will enjoy this local bathhouse, featuring both outdoor and indoor baths, including the curious black bath and the ice bath.

The beautiful Shunkaen Bonsai Museum, a short bus ride from Ichinoe Station, is managed by master bonsai artist, Kobayashi Kunio. Featuring a one thousand-year-old tree, the museum also offers bonsai lessons.

Mizue Station takes visitors to the Ichinoe Nanushi Yashiki historical home. Once a leading farmhouse that cultivated rice during the Edo era, the home resonates farm-earnt wealth and respectability and is now a registered property of the city.

A lifesaver for parents is Shinozaki Pony Land, a free riverbank open park next to Shinozaki Station. Offering pony and carriage rides for the kids, the park comes alive during the fall season with the blooming cosmos flowers.

Finally, having traversed Tokyo, the Toei Shinjuku Line stops at Moto-yawata Station in Chiba Prefecture. Here sits the apparently forbidden bamboo forest of Yawata no Yabushirazu. In keeping with the line’s civic route, the urban setting of the grove makes for a most curious ending to this most straightforward of Tokyo subway lines.

Explore the Toei Shinjuku Line using a One-Day Pass (¥700), or with a combined Toei & Metro Two-Day Pass (¥1,200) or Three-Day Pass (¥1,500).