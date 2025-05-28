Things to Do in Tokyo in June Our roundup of top events to join in the capital By Joe Pinner and Kamille Jahncke

June marks the official start of summer in Tokyo. In rain or shine, this month is filled with outdoor festivals, cultural events, and live performances. Whether you wish for spiritual cleansing or dancing till dawn, here’s a curated list of the best the city has to offer this month.

Firefly Fantasy at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

May 16 – June 30

Firefly Fantasy by Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo offers a rare chance to witness fireflies in the heart of the city. Since 1954, the hotel’s lush gardens have been home to this annual spectacle, where fireflies illuminate the night. This year introduces the “Firefly Path,” a new walkway enhancing the viewing experience. Indulge in an early summer dinner buffet, with a selection of Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisine, before strolling through the glowing gardens. Note: Garden access after 6:30pm requires a hotel stay, dining reservation, or advance ticket purchase.

6:30 pm – 9 pm

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

2-10-8 Sekiguchi, Bunkyo-ku

Garden entry from ¥2,000; dinner buffet from ¥13,500

hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.com/page/firefly-fantasy/

Short Shorts Film Festival

May 28 – June 11

The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) is one of Japan’s largest international film festivals, and the only one accredited by the Academy Awards. This year’s edition features approximately 250 films selected from 4,592 submissions across 108 countries. Various venues will screen films throughout Tokyo, offering a platform for emerging filmmakers and a chance for audiences to experience a range of stories—all with a running time under 25 minutes.

Check the website for specific venues and times

Free Admission (some events require paid tickets)

shortshorts.org

Tokyo Pride Parade and Festival

June 7 – June 8

Experience the vibrant celebration of love, diversity, and inclusion at Tokyo Pride 2025, formerly known as Tokyo Rainbow Pride. This year’s event marks a significant shift, aligning with global Pride Month in June and introducing a new name to reflect its broader scope. The theme for 2025 is “Same Life, Same Rights”, emphasizing equality and human rights for all. The main festival features booths from LGBTQ+ organizations, businesses, and food vendors, along with live performances on the Pride Stage.

June 7 11 am – 7 pm, June 8 11 am – 6 pm

Yoyogi Park, 2-1 Yoyogi-Kamizono-cho, Shibuya-ku

Free Admission

tokyorainbowpride.com

Manhattan Portage Presents: Body&SOUL Live in Japan 2025

June 8

The legendary New York-born party, Body&SOUL, returns to Tokyo for a one-day open-air celebration at Kirana Garden Toyosu. Founding DJs François K., Danny Krivit, and Joaquin “Joe” Claussell reunite for their signature back-to-back sets, delivering deep house and soulful grooves that have defined the event since its inception in 1996. With panoramic views of Tokyo Bay and the Rainbow Bridge, the venue offers a vibrant atmosphere complemented by food stalls, a dedicated kids’ area, and exclusive merchandise. It’s a day where music, community, and the Tokyo skyline converge.

12 pm – 9 pm

Kirana Garden Toyosu

6-5-27 Toyosu, Koto-ku

Tickets: Advance ¥9,800; under 22 ¥5,000; Group (5 people) ¥44,000; VIP Pass ¥4,000

bodyandsoul-japan.com

Shitamachi Highball Festival

June 12 – June 15

Looking for a fun weekend hangout? Head to the Shitamachi Highball Festival at Ueno Onshi Park. You’ll find an all-embracing spectrum of highballs, the popular Japanese drink consisting of whiskey and soda. But fear not—if you’re not into high balls, a wide variety of draft beers, sours, and great food to enjoy is also thrown into the mix. This year’s twist? A ginger and garlic theme that adds some extra flavor to your weekend. Just a short walk from JR Ueno Station, it’s the perfect spot to kick back, catch up with friends, and soak in the relaxing atmosphere of the Ueno Onshi Park.

When: June 12-13 11 am – 9 pm; June 14 9:30 am-9 pm; June 15 9:30 am- 7 pm

Where: Takenodai Square, Ueno Onshi Park, 5-6 Ueno Park, Taito-ku

Free Admission

shitamachi-highball.com

Oi Racecourse Flea Market

June 21 – June 22

Tokyo’s largest and most eclectic flea market is perfect for a weekend of treasure hunting. With around 600 vendors sprawled across the racetrack’s parking lot, expect everything from vintage clothing and retro electronics to antiques, toys, and home goods. It’s a mix of car boot sale energy and Japanese charm, drawing bargain hunters, collectors, and curious browsers alike. Bring cash, comfy shoes, and a big bag—you’ll likely leave with more than you planned.

Both days 9 am – 2:30 pm

Oi Racecourse First Parking Lot

2-1-2 Katsushima, Shinagawa-ku

Free Admission

tokyocityfleamarket.jp

Africa Heritage Festival 2025

June 21 – June 22

Experience the diverse cultures of Africa through music, dance, crafts, and cuisine. The festival features a variety of African food stalls selling Jollof rice, Yasa chicken, and couscous, as well as a marketplace selling traditional goods and clothes. Among the items on sale are shea butter, wood carvings, fabrics, textile products, books, postcards, and musical instruments. Once you’re finished eating and shopping, head on over to the live stage, where the sounds of the djembe (African drum) and singing by artists like the African Heritage Band are sure to get your hips moving.

June 11 11 am – 7 pm, June 22 11 am – 6:30 pm

Yoyogi Park Event Square, 2-1 Yoyogi-Kamizono-cho, Shibuya-ku

Free Admission

africaheritage.jp

FC Tokyo vs. Yokohama FC – J1 League Showdown

June 28

FC Tokyo face Yokohama FC in a standout J1 League encounter at Ajinomoto Stadium. With both teams competing to stave off relegation, this match promises high stakes and lots of action. The passionate home supporters will no doubt set the stage for a memorable evening. Whether you’re a die-hard supporter or a newcomer to Japanese football, this match is not to be missed.

Starts at 7 pm

Ajinomoto Stadium

376-3 Nishimachi, Chofu-shi

Price varies; tickets are available via official club channels

fctokyo.co.jp

Oharae: Great Purification Ceremony at Meiji Jingu

June 30

Let the season’s rain inspire a spiritual cleanse. Usher in spiritual renewal this rainy season with the Great Purification Ceremony, Oharae, held at Tokyo’s Meiji Jingu shrine. This centuries-old Shinto ritual takes place twice a year in June and December. Oharae is a traditional Shinto ritual to cleanse away six months’ worth of misfortune and spiritual impurities, offering a fresh reset for body and soul to welcome the months ahead in peace. Open to all and free to attend, the ceremony sees priests recite prayers and sweep away spiritual impurities using sacred wands and white paper. Whether you’re seeking a fresh start or simply peace of mind, it’s a powerful reset for the soul.

Starts at 2 pm

Meiji Jingu, 1-1, Yoyogi Kamizono-cho, Shibuya-ku

Free Admission

meijijingu.or.jp