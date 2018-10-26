This year marks the 150th anniversary of Edo being re-named to Tokyo and the subsequent classification of Tokyo as a prefecture. To celebrate, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is running a campaign entitled “Old Meets New: Tokyo 150 Years”. As a part of this campaign, Hamarikyu Gardens will be hosting the Tokyo 150 Years Festival.

While the park usually closes before nightfall, the special occasion has warranted an exception — for this weekend only, you’ll be able to visit in the evening too. The park is well known as a stunning display of Japanese landscaping, with beautiful traditional Japanese structures spread about, creating a perfect setting for a metropolitan escape on any given day. This weekend an entirely different atmosphere is set, with soothing blue orb lights guiding you along the paths, accompanied by warmer spotlights highlighting the features of the landscape.

You can’t miss the exhibition space displaying all things Tokyo, in a celebration of the wealth of its history as well as its present. Make sure to walk across the interactive koi pond projection before making your way to your final destination (just a few minutes’ walk beyond the exhibit): the “Time Play, Time Travel – Hatsune Miku Links Tokyo 150” performance by the virtual idol, Hatsune Miku. The brief show is projected on a stunning fountain in the middle of the lake, accompanied by an eclectic light show on the trees in the background. The virtual concert will be performed four times every night, so there’s no need to rush through the exhibits.



October 26, 5pm–9pm

October 27-28, 9am–9pm

1-1 Hamarikyu Gardens, Chuo-ku, Tokyo.

General: ¥300. Ages 65 & over: ¥150

Middle school students & under/Tokyo residents: free

Kappa Badge Holders: free.