Beginning to understand the future of Tokyo as a pedestrian-friendly city has two prerequisites: first, you have to know where Tokyo currently stands in regard to pedestrian friendliness, and second, you must be able to pin down what actually makes a city pedestrian-friendly. Anyone who has set foot in Japan’s capital will be able to tell you that it is pleasant if overwhelming place to navigate on foot, but they might have a bit more trouble articulating why. Tokyo is undertaking new projects to reclaim and pedestrianize existing transportation infrastructure to help it grow into an even more accessible and walkable megacity. The future of Tokyo’s infrastructure is looking decidedly human-centric, and I can’t wait for it to arrive.

A useful concept for understanding pedestrian-friendly urban design is the idea of permeability. Permeability refers to how easily pedestrians, cyclists or drivers can move through a city without being restricted by urban forms. A high degree of permeability is desirable. A major road through the center of a city might increase the permeability of cars from that road’s start to its end, but it will decrease the permeability of foot, bicycle and automobile traffic that tries to intersect it. If you spot an interesting shop, park, shrine or sculpture on the opposite side of a street, but you don’t want to go through the pain of crossing, the area probably has poor permeability. Tokyo generally has a high degree of permeability for most forms of traffic due to its major arterial roads and public transit networks being elevated or moved underground to tunnels. This allows pedestrians and cyclists to move freely on ground level.