What’s your favorite building in Tokyo? For our Spring Issue 2021, we asked you to share your favorite Tokyo architecture shots. We loved hearing your stories about your favorite places and what they mean to you. Here are just a few of the highlights you tagged us in on Instagram. Head to our @metropolistokyo page to see all the submissions and keep an eye out on there to join in on future competitions and ticket-giveaways to upcoming art events and exhibitions around the city.
@haruka.soga
BUILDING Louis Vuitton Ginza NAMIKIDORI, Ginza, Chuo-ku
“A shimmering iridescent facade reflecting the sky and deforming the surrounding city. I believe Jun Aoki, the architect, always has a sharp question and ‘ism’ about his work. My guess for this one is ‘the floating world.’ I’m waiting for the day to experience the inside after the opening of the store on March 20, 2021, when I can think more about Aoki’s intentions.”
@ammniamm2.0
BUILDING Waseda El Dorado, Shinjuku-ku
“It’s not just an interesting building that you notice once passing by and then forget about; it’s a whole outdoor art gallery, inside too, actually. So every time you look at it you find something new on its walls. I think it’s the most entertaining building that I’ve ever seen.”
@thatsmyjapan
BUILDING Tokyo Camii, Oyamacho, Shibuya-ku
“This is the largest mosque in Japan and welcomes visitors of all faiths. It’s a wonderful chance to learn about a different culture from your own. When you enter you find yourself in a mini gift shop with food and trinkets from Turkey. If you get lucky you might be able to buy the Turkish version of a Twinkie. But keep moving… on the left there’s a table with a platter full of dried figs.”
@dkc912
BUILDING IN Hiroo, Shibuya-ku
“Hirooville horror. Remarkable freak of nature that this structure is still standing.”
@zoria_in_tokyo
BUILDING FujiTelevision, Odaiba, Minato-ku