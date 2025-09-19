TOKYO HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL 2025 with DJ SODA, Michael Jackson Tribute and More One-night-only Halloween music festival brings live performances and a ¥1,000,000 costume contest By Metropolis

Make Halloween count this year at Tokyo Halloween Festival 2025 at Zepp Haneda—a one-night party fusing global music, Japanese pop culture and a high-stakes costume contest with a grand prize of ¥1,000,000 (around $6,800 USD!).

Set inside Haneda Innovation City, the venue offers easy access from the city center, plus direct train and road links—perfect for locals, travelers and the international community in Tokyo.

Expect big-room sound and a lineup built to move the floor. DJ SODA headlines with high-energy selections and global stage presence. Viral Michael Jackson tribute star Sac MJJ brings precision footwork and showmanship. JASMINE, a powerhouse of Japan’s R&B scene, delivers live vocals. Rising singer-songwriter CAIKI connects Gen Z and millennial fans with crystal-clear melodies. On deck, DJ CELLY and DJ SENNA keep the tempo locked while CYBERJAPAN DANCERS ignite the stage.

Come costumed for the Halloween Costume Contest—walk on, get spotted and you could take home the top prize. Think original, bold and photo-ready; this is Tokyo’s runway for one night only. Whether you’re here for VIP views, dance-floor energy or just the perfect shot for your feed, Zepp Haneda puts you in the middle of it all.

When: Friday, October 31, 2025, 6:00–9:30 pm (doors 6pm)

Where: Zepp Haneda (Haneda Innovation City), 1-1-4 Haneda Airport, Ota-ku

Click here for Google Maps

Tickets (advance/door)

VIP Area: ¥10,000 / ¥12,000

Area S: ¥7,000 / ¥8,000

Area A: ¥5,500 / ¥6,000

Area B: ¥4,000

VIP / Meet & Greet

DJ SODA: ¥50,000

SAC MJJ: ¥20,000

How to Enter the Costume Contest:

1. Register with the official Metropolis Events LINE account.

2. On Oct. 31, between 5:50 and 7 pm, take a full-body photo of your costume and send it via LINE.

3. Judges will review all entries and call finalists to the stage 15 minutes before announcing the grand prize winner.

Performing Artists

Get ready for a diverse lineup featuring world-renowned DJ SODA, the electrifying Michael Jackson tribute act SacMJJ, R&B powerhouse Jasmine representing Japan’s music scene, Gen Z favorite singer-songwriter CAIKI and the high-energy CYBERJAPAN DANCERS. plus more surprise acts!

DJ SODA

A world-famous DJ from South Korea, DJ SODA is celebrated for her high-energy performances and genre-blending music selection. With a massive fanbase across Asia and the West, she lights up clubs, festivals, and brand events worldwide, seamlessly bridging music, fashion and lifestyle.

Sac MJJ

SacMJJ is a globally acclaimed Michael Jackson tribute artist. His performances transcend simple imitation, capturing the very spirit of the King of Pop with breathtaking precision, leaving audiences feeling as if Michael himself has come back to life.

CYBERJAPAN DANCERS

CYBERJAPAN DANCERS are one of Japan’s top dance and entertainment teams, dazzling audiences with high-energy performances. From clubs to international festivals, and with millions of social media followers, they’re powerful influencers who can transform any stage into an unforgettable experience. This Halloween Festival 2025 will feature Kanae, Junon, Haruka and Kyrie, four of the team’s most popular and talented members.

DJ Celly & MC GONZA

DJ Celly is a rising star making waves in clubs and festivals with her versatile track selection and magnetic presence. Partnering with MC GONZA, a multilingual master of crowd energy with international experience, including Disney World, the duo creates an electrifying, interactive experience that pushes excitement to the next level.

DJ SENNA

A standout DJ from Japan, DJ SENNA is famous for her unique “180° Leg Raise” performance while mixing live. With strong DJ skills, exceptional track curation, and commanding stage presence, she instantly captivates both the eyes and hearts of her audience.

Jasmine

Since her explosive 2009 debut with the #1 hit “sad to say,” Jasmine has earned the nickname “Japan’s Beyoncé.” Known for her powerhouse vocals and soulful performances, she dominates both the club scene and major festivals, firmly establishing herself as a leading voice in Japan’s R&B and pop world.

CAIKI

CAIKI is a Gen Z favorite singer-songwriter and DJ from Japan. Known for her electrifying stage presence and top-notch mixing skills, she blends strong music selection with unforgettable energy, captivating fans instantly and leaving lasting impressions at every show.

NISHIYAMA DADDY DADDY

NISHIYAMA DADDY DADDY blew up with viral dances and unforgettable one-liners, turning internet fame into a full-on music career. Now he’s mixing pop, electronic and global rhythms into tracks built for the dance floor. With his catchy energy and club-ready sound, he’s quickly becoming one of Japan’s most talked-about new artists.