Snow or not, there’s so much to see in Tokyo this winter. Bask in the beauty of the city as it transforms into a winter wonderland. We’ve highlighted our favorites from this season’s illuminations. *Please be sure to check websites in case of event cancelations.

Tokyo Midtown Christmas Illumination

Tokyo Midtown’s classic sweep of frosty blue trees graces Roppongi once again, as does its Santa Christmas tree, giant snow globe, golden walkways and one of the largest outdoor skating rinks in Tokyo. Head to the globe before December 12 to see bubbles floating around, as if Midtown itself has just been shaken up.

tokyomidtown.com

Nov 18, 2021 – Dec 25, 2021

Free (Ice skating: ¥1,500-¥2,500 depending on the day)

9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku

Tokyo Mega Illumination

Cute ponies in festive costumes, a rainbow fountain and a glittering aurora forest of lights. What more could you ask for this winter? Tokyo Mega Illumination has teamed up with Naked Big Book to transform the grounds of Oi Racecourse into a giant fairytale picture book. Explore the tunnels and forests of lights, take photos with miniature ponies and horses and watch the equestrian events while nibbling on your horseshoe churros.

tokyomegaillumi.jp

Until Mid Jan 2022

¥1,000 (adults), ¥500 (children)

2-1-2 Katsushima, Shinagawa-ku

Shinjuku Winter Illumination

Step out at the south exit of Shinjuku Station to be greeted by its annual illumination display. Stroll over to the Southern Terrace and Takashimaya Times Square to discover more lights and a couple of impressive trees. The color schemes change over time so it’s worth popping back whenever you’re next in the area.

Mid Nov 2021 – mid Feb 2022

Free

3-38-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Tokyo Dome City Winter Illumination

A champagne gold tree steals center stage at Tokyo Dome City’s illumination display. This year it’s all about romance, luxury and festive coziness. Start from the main tree on Crystal Avenue, then stroll through the decadently dressed streets up until Meets Port Garden and LaQua Garden to enter the Milky Way area.

tokyodome.co.jp

Nov 5, 2021 – Feb 28, 2022

Free

1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku

The list above is only a few of the winter illuminations held in and around Tokyo. In fact, almost every major area like Roppongi and Shibuya have their own displays worth visiting. For indoor or paid venues, we recommend double-checking each location’s website in case of schedule changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that said, have a light-filled Christmas this 2021!