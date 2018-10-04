Trader Vic’s Tokyo has revamped its Halloween celebrations with a new limited-offer menu and themed cocktails. The Polynesian-themed restaurant in Hotel New Otani is offering a Halloween-themed dinner course with spider web-decorated roast beef tenderloin and beet-based “blood red” soup, as well as four spooky Halloween cocktails from October 1 to 31. Trader Vic’s is also bringing back its Halloween DJ night on October 26 and 27, pumping up the party with a tropical groove.

Halloween Dinner Course

5:30pm – 9:30pm, October 1 – 31. ¥13,500 (tax, service charge not included).

Sundays and Holidays Holiday Brunch Buffet

Dinner: 15:30pm – 9:30pm

Bar: 11:30am – 11:30pm

Halloween Cocktails

October 1 – 31. ¥1,700~ (tax, service charge not included). Boathouse Bar

Halloween DJ Night

7:00pm – 10:00pm, October 26 – 27. ¥3,000 (one Halloween cocktail included, tax and service charge not included).

Lunch Opening Hours: 11:30am – 2:30pm