When thinking about traditional Japanese performing arts, you could be forgiven if “circus” didn’t immediately spring to mind. But, much like Kabuki, Japanese circus performances have been around since the Edo period, beginning with the kagura performance style that incorporates elements of juggling, acrobatics and magic.

Now, Japan boasts a rich tradition of performing arts culture which has stood the test of time — including traditional and modern circus troupes, theater, pantomime and comedy. This spring, some of Japan’s best performing arts groups will be showcasing their works at one of Tokyo’s most enduring venues, Tsukiji Hongwanji.

The historic Tsukiji Hongwanji in Chuo-ku was originally built in Asakusa in 1617 but, after being burnt down in a fire, was rebuilt at its current location in 1679. In 1934, after another fire caused by the Great Kanto Earthquake, the main hall was again rebuilt according to designs by renowned architect Ito Chuta.

Now, the historic building regularly houses traditional as well as modern music and performing arts and is set to turn its attention to circus and theater in Tsukiji Theater Week this March and April, 2022.

With non-verbal performances being the focus of the event, Tsukiji theater week will transcend language barriers and offer a unique opportunity to experience a wide range of performing arts together in one of Tokyo’s most historic buildings.

March 31 – April 1 Cirque Zero

The first performance set to take the stage at Tsukiji Theater Week is Cirque Zero. Featuring graduates from the Sori International Circus School in Gunma, Cirque Zero’s clowns, acrobats, jugglers and sword swallowers will bring the big top experience to the Hongwanji stage.

March 31, Tuesday 2022, 19:00 (18:30 door open)

April 1, Friday 2022, 14:00 (13:30 door open) & 19:00 (18:30 door open)

General Admission – Advance ticket 3,000 Yen, Same-day ticket ¥3,500

Children Under 13 – Advance ticket 1,500 Yen, Same-day ticket ¥2,000

https://peatix.com/event/3156259

April 2 Japanese Circus

The Japanese Circus show on April 2 combines a variety of historic Japanese performing arts disciplines rarely seen on the modern stage. Featured in the performance are Japanese Circus troupes UPTEMP and Sumblimit, who have garnered international attention for their use of traditional Japanese music and gymnastics, as well as traditional aikagura (juggling), karuwaza (acrobatics), magic and edo kyokugoma (spinning top) performers.

April 2, Saturday 2022, 14:30 (14:00 door open) & 18:30 (18:00 door open)

General Admission – Advance ticket ¥3,000, Same-day ticket ¥3,500

Children Under 16 – Advance ticket ¥500, Same-day ticket ¥1,000

https://peatix.com/event/3167124

April 3 Scotch Market

Featuring dance, music, comedy and juggling, Scotch Market is a classic slapstick clown performance for all ages. Performers Hatch, SAKU and Cathy draw from decades of collected experience to bring to life a hilarious performance that transcends both language and age barriers.

April 3, Sunday 2022, 15:00 (14:30 door open)

Family ticket (One child- One parent) ¥2,000

Children ¥500 (Free to watch on the lap)

Adult (Ages 18 and over) ¥2000

https://peatix.com/event/3156248

April 4 Rakugo in English

Tsukiji Theater Week will be a rare opportunity to experience Rakugo in English. Rakugo is a traditional Japanese comedic performing art that combines storytelling and acting with a lone rakugoka (story teller) acting out a humorous story through multiple characters using only a paper fan and small cloth as props. Rakugoka Tatekawa Shinoharu has traveled the world bringing rakugo to international audiences and Tsukiji Theater Week will be a rare opportunity to catch this ancient performing art in English in Japan.

April 4, Monday 2022, 19:00 (18:30 door open)

General Admission – Advance ticket ¥2,800, Same-day ticket ¥3,200

*Preschool children are not admitted

https://peatix.com/event/3156257

April 5 Laughing Amigos

Laughter is the best medicine and Laughing Amigos will cure your winter blues with their comedy performance at Tsukiji Theater Week. Laughing Amigos is a collaboration between legendary pantomime performers Koyo Yamamoto, Fukuro Kouji and Biri The Clown who have each built a name for themselves in their respective fields. Catch this hilarious collaboration at 7:00pm on Tuesday April 5.

April 5, Tuesday 2022, 19:00 (18:30 door open)

General Admission – Advance ticket ¥3,000, Same-day ticket ¥3,500

https://peatix.com/event/3156254

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

All performances take place at Tsukiji Hongwanji Buddhist Hall, 3-15-1 Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, second floor of First Dendo Kaikan

1-minute walk from Tsukiji Station Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line

5-minute walk from Shitomi-cho Station Tokyo Metro Yurakucho Line

5-minute ewalk from Higashi-Ginza Station Toei Asakusa Line

5-minue walk from Tsukijishijo Station on the Toei Oedo For inquiries regarding Tsukiji Theater Week please contact tsukijitheatreweek@gmail.com or visit the official website.