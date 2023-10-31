New Aladdin By Joshua Harvey

New Aladdin

One train stop away from Tokyo Disneyland, you’ll find Kasai-Rinkai Koen, home to Tokyo Sea Life Park and Japan’s tallest ferris wheel. Tokyo Sea Life Park is a cheap, fascinating, and relatively quiet aquarium, making it an optimal date excursion. Sharks, rays, schooling tuna, a kelp forest, and even a penguin exhibit can all be found underneath the dome of this exemplary marine museum. In addition to the sea life, Kasai-Rinkai boasts the Diamond and Flower Ferris Wheel which, on clear days, holds one of the best views of Mt. Fuji in all of Tokyo. After a day of exploring, hop a bus to Kasai and grab doner kebabs at New Aladdin, a low-profile hookah lounge with a big drink menu and even bigger personality.

Check out our full article here for more date spots in Tokyo.

Tokyo Sea Life Park

6-2-3 Rinkaicho, Edogawa-ku

6 min. walk from Kasai-Rinkai-Koen Station

tokyo-zoo.net

New Aladdin

$

3-30-13, Nakakasai, Edogawa-ku

5 min. walk from Kasai Station

new-aladdin.business.site