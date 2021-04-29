♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

It’s all about finance. Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and the Sun influence your income sector. They react to choices and decisions. Venus and the Sun heighten and infuse your vitality. Mercury creates needed connections. Uranus will certainly keep you on your toes. A sudden shift takes you places you might not otherwise go. Allowing the next step is a discovery of joy.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Happy Birthday! The Sun connects with Uranus, exactly. This can offer a sudden surprise. It has the potential to bring an easy win. Or someone could come into your life, amp up your confidence, then disappear (they generally come back, but the timeline’s invisible). You could do well in the stock market, but stay glued. Whatever occurs, get ready for a pivotal moment.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣

Friends are fun, erratic, and full of gusto. Mercury, Venus, Uranus and the Sun fill this sector of your chart. They expand your days with activities that spill out of your schedule. With Neptune influencing your career, you may be seen as the local sage or mystic. Teaching will come easy. Saturn and Jupiter make sure you hold the promise of authority and adventure.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣

You’re popular without trying. You have energy where you don’t expect it. The Moon transits to your relationship sector. You may sense someone noticing you when you’re not looking. All of this and more comes into play. Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and the Sun entice friends as they regard your finer points. Commitments in long-term partnerships hold potential.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Career at full throttle? The Sun, Uranus, Venus and Mercury fill this space with demands and results. At this point, you’re accustomed to changes coming out of the blue. An important relationship opens doors to new perspectives. It keeps you grounded. Dreams take you through extraordinary events. It’s natural to feel restless as Mars energizes your week.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

You may not mind that so many count on your input. Virgos have a kind and steadfast heart. At the same time, the stars offer something especially for you. Mars traverses your solar eleventh house. Friends and social gatherings rally in your corner. Entertainment becomes a priority. There’s a nurturing quality which brings satisfaction. You still have time to find your ‘other’.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣

You may say you’re not interested in romance, but the stars tell a different story. It’s not just that you’re ruled by Venus, the goddess of love. This week the Sun, Uranus, Venus and Mercury dance together in your solar eighth house. This means you get to see and sense how your life can be empowered with someone by your side. You choose. Either way, you’ve got a bonus coming.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Not everything is interpreted in the same way. Where you might like a certain lifestyle or trait in a partner, someone else may not consider it icing on their cake. This makes the world interesting, and never boring. Still, wouldn’t you like to be appreciated at the levels you deserve? The Sun, Uranus, Venus, and Mercury are in your relationship sector. Get ready for a surprise!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Feeling philosophical? Your tea might cool down. Yet daydreams are the spark of endless possibilities. The Sun, Uranus, Venus and Mercury make work a wide open affair. The sudden reversals and abundance that come your way are meant to be. You are persuasive, yet practical in your negotiations. Let your story play out. Even a dollop of your humor makes for a better world.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

So much to do, never enough time. Do open spaces in your schedule fill themselves without permission? Capricorns, ruled by Saturn, like something they can count on. You appreciate order and organization. Partly because you can find things when you need them. Sharing a theme, Saturn and Jupiter weave and bob with possibilities. You may take an expansive step, and soon.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

This is an Aquarian week, even for those not born in your sign. Thus you’re able to be at the helm, ready to move. Pluto in your solar twelfth house could bring dreams with hints of heavy going. Some say this whispers that just the opposite will happen. Before you fall down anyone’s rabbit hole, look to the trajectory of Mars. It’s nurturing you at work, which you can then share.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Although there’s time to drift with the cosmos, you’re focused on getting things done. Negotiations are taken seriously, as you have a power that may surprise you. The Sun, Uranus, Venus, and Mercury add emphasis to your persuasion. When changes arrive, you’re able to spin them to their best possible picture. Time for romance? You’ll make inroads.