We’re heading into the hottest month of the year, but the heat and humidity won’t stop us from going out and enjoying summer here in Tokyo. We’ve curated a list of activities that are happening this month to take advantage of the long, warm days while helping you find some respite from the sweltering heat.

April 27 – September 25, 2022

Forest Beer Garden

Beer gardens and BBQs are a staple of Tokyo summers, and this one is Japan’s largest, fitting a whopping 900 seats in its outdoor setting. Located in the Meiji-Jingu outer garden, you can enjoy a warm evening with friends and family over an all-you-can-eat-and-drink BBQ experience at Forest Beer Garden. They have some tent seating to accommodate rainy weather, so no need to worry about a little rain. Make your reservation early so you and your friends can get a nice seat!

FOREST BEER GARDEN

14 KASUMIGAOKAMACHI, SHINJUKU CITY

PRICES VARY

MBG.RKFS

June 24 – September 6, 2022

Sunshine Night Aquarium Escape Room

Have you ever wondered what an aquarium looks like at night? Do you like solving riddles and escape rooms? Well, you’re in luck, because the Sunshine Aquarium is doing a collaboration with NAZO X NAZO for a night aquarium escape room event! Solve riddles all over the aquarium to get clues for the next answer, to finally get the key to escape the aquarium. The escape room experience is ¥800 plus the aquarium entrance fee.

SUNSHINE AQUARIUM



ADULT ENTRANCE FEE ¥2,400 + ACTIVITY FEE ¥800

July 8 – September 4, 2022

ECO EDO Yukata Stroll

ECO EDO is hosting a yukata stroll to encourage exploration of Nihonbashi and partake in its rich history. Dressed in your favorite yukata, you can show your “yukata passport” to participating stores for special discounts and exclusive benefits all summer long. Working with several stores in the area, ECO EDO is highlighting summery sweets and art exhibits, backdropped with yukata-filled streets and the sound of fūrin wind chimes.

NIHONBASHI AREA

FREE ENTRY

NIHONBASHI-TOKYO.JP

July 16 – October 2, 2022

Winnie-the-Pooh Exhibit

It’s hard to think of anyone who doesn’t like Winnie the Pooh. Dive deep into the Hundred Acre Woods with Pooh Bear and his friends at PLAY! MUSEUM’s unique, oblong-shaped exhibition room. Enjoy E. H. Shepard’s heartwarming, original illustrations and learn about the inspiration behind one of the most famous teddy bears out there and how A. A. Milne created Winne the Pooh way back in the 1920s. Grab your tickets beforehand to ensure your spot.

PLAY! MUSEUM

3-1 GREEN SPRINGS W3, MIDORICHO, TACHIKAWA CITY

ADULT ENTRANCE FEE ¥1,800

July 23 – September 25, 2022

Toy Story Alien Cafe

Everybody’s favorite green alien is coming to Tokyo! Hosted at Oh My Cafe, a themed cafe in Harajuku, you can enjoy adorable burgers, curry, spaghetti, smoothies and more, all decorated with the Toy Story alien. With an emphasis on greens (for obvious reasons), each plate has tons of veggies, and their burgers are made with soy patties! They prioritize reservations, so definitely make one on their website.

OH MY CAFE

4-30-3, JINGUMAE, SHIBUYA CITY

PRICES VARY

PLANET.OHMYCAFE.JP

August 6 -7, 2022

57th Nakameguro Natsu Matsuri

Take advantage of Japan’s matsuri culture and check out Nakameguro’s historical summer festival this August. Watch several dance teams perform awa odori and yosakoi through the streets of Nakameguro. Enjoy an evening (or two!) of the two-day event where the dancers, audience and the streets full of stores will be filled with summery passion and pride for Japanese traditions.



2-17-14 KAMIMEGURO, MEGURO CITY

FREE ENTRY

August 18 – 21, 2022

La La Land in Concert by PARCO

If you can’t get enough of Justin Hurwitz’s music from La La Land, we’ve got a perfect event for you. Hosted at Tokyo International Forum Hall A, one of the world’s leading grand halls, watch (and hear) the world of La La Land unfold in front of you with stunning projections accompanying the live orchestra. Revisit Mia and Sebastian’s love story this August, and reserve your tickets from their website.



3-5-1 MARUNOUCHI, CHIYODA CITY

TICKETS STARTING AT ¥7,800

August 19 – 28, 2022

Kim Hak’s Exhibition “Alive IV”

Cambodian artist Kim Hak’s recent installment of his long-term project, “Alive,” will be showcased this month at Spiral. His work centers on the belongings of those who fled Cambodia’s civil war during the 1970s. With over 40 photographs and written works, Hak’s work will be displayed for the first time in Japan. Hak started the “Alive” series with his family and has expanded to the people of Cambodia and the wider post-war Cambodian diaspora. “Alive IV” is structured around 13 families, including those who were unable to return to their country and those who came to Japan in the 1980s as refugees.



5-6-23 MINAMI-AOYAMA, MINATO CITY

FREE ENTRY

August 20 – 21, 2022

Summer Sonic

Have you secured your ticket for Tokyo’s hottest music festival of the year? Happening for the first time in three years, Summer Sonic Tokyo’s tickets sold out from their website in a matter of days. Headlining huge foreign artists like Post Malone, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, and Carly Rae Jepsen, and Japanese artists like King Gnu, YOASOBI, and Rina Sawayama, Summer Sonic is sure to be an exciting two-day event for those attending. If you are going, make sure to stay hydrated and have a blast out there!



2-1 NAKASE, MIHAMA, CHIBA

PRICES VARY

August 27, 2022

Tokyo LoveHotels x Metropolis Event

Join us in Harajuku where we’ll be hosting a party in collaboration with our favorite multi-arts event, Tokyo LoveHotels. Tokyo LoveHotels is in its 31st installment and has become a staple for those who love connecting with other artists on a night out. Come say hi as you enjoy an evening of art, live music, DJs, and even networking opportunities. We are so excited to connect with our readers and creatives in the area.

SANKEYS PENTHOUSE

6-28-6, JINGUMAE, SHIBUYA CITY

ENTRANCE FEE ¥2,000

~Until August 31, 2022

Team Lab Borderless

If you’ve never been to the famous “Team Lab Borderless,” or if you want to experience the enchanting digital art museum again, there’s no time like the present because the famous Odaiba tourist site is closing at the end of this month! This summer, up your Instagram game with photo ops at the entrancing projections or connect with your inner child through interactive activities at the “Athletic Forest.” Make sure to buy your tickets online beforehand since space is limited!



1-3-8 AOMI, KOTO CITY

ADULT ENTRANCE FEE ¥3,200

