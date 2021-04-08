♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣

You have a lot to choose from this week. Astrological aspects are all over the place. They’re diverse. If you want to go up against a phantom dragon, Mars square Neptune will help you. If you’d rather sink into a serious crush, Venus sextile Jupiter is right there. The New Moon is in your sign. Feel like you can take on pretty much anything? You are right!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

You may feel heat rise as the universe plays endless tricks. Don’t take the bait unless it’s your favorite way to process. The New Moon grabs your subconscious mind and shakes it all about. What’d you like is beauty, fab food, and love for all. Abundant finances would be nice, too. Venus sextiles Jupiter for a bit of indulgence. The Sun sextiles Mars for a healthy, happy glow.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣

You can find anything you want in this kit kat flavored week. You can indulge, or spot clean your karma. You can find love, or let it go. You’re on a roll; the force is with you. Someone may stomp on a dream, but you’re fine. Your ideas have wings. This New Moon is unstoppable. What makes it so great is since you’re invincible, you can only have fun.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Cancers care. That’s one of your great traits. Don’t let the ups and downs of this week toss you about. A dream may arrive, while another walks away. You could have a breakthrough promotion, yet see your authority challenged. Strength returns, as does your confidence. The New Moon takes you right to the top when it comes to your career. You deserve this.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣

Leos have power to spare. With your inner strength and heart to encourage, others admire you. Star-based complexity is a bonus this week. The New Moon heats up your solar ninth house. New areas open up as you field your plans. If a romantic trip is in your sights, efforts are worthwhile. The Sun, Venus, and Mercury help you get there.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

This week challenges, then assists. If you’ve struggled with balance in a relationship, you’re about to have some help. The New Moon is in your solar eighth house. A cycle begins, merging what is shared with greater comfort. Venus, goddess of love, beauty, and money, connects to a power player. She brings dreams to the physical level. She may also stand up to authority.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣

What would you like to see? You’re in a power position. It may hit hard and fast. The New Moon opposes your sign. It reflects what plays out in a relationship. You may move at a pace beyond what’s expected. Trust your hunches; take action. Ruler Venus brings expansion of your dreams and desires. They’re cozy, comfortable, and meant for you. Feel clear? Go for it.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣

The emphasis is on work. Not being paid? It can be volunteer, caregiving, or helping with animals. Your subtle warmth and understanding changes lives. Without trying, Scorpio has an awareness of their surroundings. You breathe in feelings. The New Moon is feisty in this sector of your chart. Events can be smooth and gentle with the Sun, Venus, and Mercury to assist.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

All kinds of weather can make your pulse race. This week your system ignores the external. You’re able to target goals regardless of games others play. The New Moon heralds new beginnings. It’s in your solar fifth house of creativity, sports, and romance. It’s nice when loved ones ‘get’ you. You’re so happy on the inside, you might not need to notice.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Your private life is important. This week it takes precedence. Those who connect in can only imagine how Pluto (in Capricorn) pulled you inside out. Now it’s putting you back together. Starry influences are not always known by others. This can be a good thing. The New Moon influences life at home. Action moves in the direction you’ve been wanting it to take.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Saturn in your sign can make you serious. Jupiter in Aquarius does just the opposite. Ready to spread your wings? Unwilling to be held back? How do you reconcile two such disparate qualities? The key is held by the New Moon. In your sector of communication, you’re able to work quickly. Connections are made. New beginnings are clear, as is your path.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Mercury, the Sun, and Venus are in your income sector. They help communications get through. Money is a result. There’s no catch, other than caveat emptor. This won’t last forever. The New Moon joins in. A cycle begins to refresh and energize. Venus sextiles Jupiter to encourage a bit of a risk. The Sun sextiles Mars to focus on your target and make it happen fast.