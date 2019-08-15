♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

All those planets in your creative sector beg for you to rework your schedule. If you’ve been craving a nature walk, a painting class, or a night on the town, you’ll get the details right. Mars transits to bring energy for work, so don’t worry about letting yourself step back too far. Venus enters this sector too. She wants you to take a moment and show off your glamorous side.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Two important planets change signs this week. They’re in a compatible connection with your romantic nature. In fact, they enter this sector, so you can feel secure with the details. Mars and Venus work in tandem. They understand what you like and how it’s served best. While they offer energy to move fast and enjoy something sumptuous, it’s still up to you to make sure it lasts.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

What does one say to the person who has everything going for them? Regardless of how you feel, your Gemini ‘twin self’ has a way of making things look fine. This week, you have a chance to actually experience it. Mars moves over to your area of home base. Things happen quickly and cleanly, a delight. Completing that, Venus joins in, making it all beautiful.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

Though external pressures may push you to move faster, your ability to see the details gets you recognized. Mars transits to make conversations crystal clear as you make important points. Then Venus joins in. She helps you make a connection with more money, or leads you to a promotion in the works. If you’re up for it, she also offers an exchange which could be romantic.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣ ♣

Some Leos celebrate their birthday by the day, others for the whole month. Happy Birthday! You deserve to enjoy the celestial gifts the stars bring you. Mercury is in your sign and makes a gorgeous trine to Jupiter. Speaking up can bring you stellar fortune. Mars and Venus transit away from your sign. They put their considerable persuasive charms towards increasing your income.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

This is your week. Mars transits to your sign, and so does Venus. These are two of the most influential planets in your personal life. With Mars you have energy and focus. You’re also in your element in a strong and sexy way. Venus puts your best qualities forward. Your attractive nature shows your gentle side. Mercury in your solar twelfth house channels deep desires.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

There’s a bonus for you this week. The details satisfy your curiosity, but they’re oh-so-picky. Mars transits to your solar twelfth house. He wants to move through quickly to focus on your dreams. It’s all a bit elusive, and the blur could make things fussy. Never fear. You’re about to take action as they move within reach. Venus joins in to bring a soft and lovely setting.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

When someone earns your trust, it’s forever. That’s part of the long intro to letting them in. At the same time, if they cross you, it’s a Scorpio’s tendency to remember, also forever. In the midst of wishing everyone love and light, your week includes Mars transiting to your friendship sector. Venus joins him. You’ll meet new people and attract your interests without batting an eyelash.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Because of your love for the truth, you may have exhausted yourself. Every detail may have been obscured when Mercury was retrograde. Since it is happily moving along and direct, you can focus on Mars and Venus. These two transit to your solar tenth house, which governs your career. You’re moving fast and may feel the money chasing you. That’s a nice place to be!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

This is a week you can happily sink into. Except, you’ve probably been invited to something, so there’s no time to lose. Mercury trines Jupiter. This aspect has an expansive and beneficial reach. Mars and Venus both enter a sector of your chart where you reflect on where you’re going. With a philosophical touch, you may reassess and put your energies towards enriching yourself.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Your need for freedom starts a tightrope walk, balancing a desire to be there for others. Never one to shirk responsibility, a part of you may long to shake off the shackles. Self-inflicted or not, you are following your feelings. Without them, your instincts would be lost. Mars and Venus transit to a new position this week. They work to bring the rewards you deserve.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Allow yourself a sigh of relief. Mercury trines Jupiter, making things bigger and brighter. If demands seem to overflow, work on creating a bit of inner space. Mars transits to your relationship sector, and things could happen fast. Without having much time to prepare, you may just jump in. Then Venus follows. There’s a loving reward that you might just accept.