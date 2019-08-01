♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Events this week are not to be missed. If you have only a sliver of time, you’ll be glad you fit them in. They could be pivotal, taking you where you want to go, faster than you can imagine. Since you’re coming off a cycle of healing, you’ll want to listen to your inner voice (whether it whispers or shouts). Taking care of being you nourishes your spirit. Uranus acts up, but it’s short lived.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If nothing is matching your expectations, you’re going in the right direction. While you have responsibilities to make sure all is well, Uranus in Taurus can put you in the hot seat. These not-necessarily welcome moments force a choice. Do you take a step back to observe, or do you let your emotions do the thinking? Venus works to smooth the rough edges.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your connections expand, although Jupiter is not yet direct. This has less to do with travel and more with the many planets in your communication sector. Juno, Mars, the Sun, and Venus put a positive spin on all things conversational. This includes negotiations with family matters as well. Uranus turns things upside down as usual, but they’ll soon be right side up!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

When you’re hungry, you eventually stop what you’re doing and feed yourself. It’s not a distraction. It’s how you keep yourself going. In the same vein, thoughts about income or possessions ask for attention. Luckily, the stars are on your side. This week offers a path towards your focus. If you meditate to energize the stability you deserve, you’re likely to help it happen.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Another week with the Sun in your sign. Happy Birthday! Wherever you find yourself, it doesn’t get much better. Juno, Mars, the Sun, Venus, and Mercury are in Leo. Relative to what the rest of the zodiac fends off, you can look at your script as one that leads to all things beautiful. Venus loves the luxury and glamor attached to events. The focus is definitely on you.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

With heat waves and ice melting into lakes, you may feel the air won’t give you space to breathe. Or let you be creative at a moment’s notice. Nothing could be further from the truth. You don’t have to wait for energy to rush in. One step at a time, you’re about to see the bridge ahead. The Sun, Venus, Mars, Mercury and Juno set the scene for a lighter, brighter double-take.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If your clear-thinking feels lost in the fog, enjoy the action that pulls you out. The Sun, Venus, Mars, Mercury, and Juno all keep you too busy to mind. Friends and groups want a part of you. The truth is, it’s flattering. You can release your inner artist as you support those who need to express. A quick shake-up brings a more beautiful environment or décor to your home.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Being able to keep going in the midst of madness is another of your great strengths. Scorpios are one of the most determined signs of the zodiac. You handle things with a subtle finesse, able to sense shifts in the air as it changes emotional temperature. Ever go in and out of feeling the life pulse in a project? This week’s shocks have more to do with ‘where’s the money’ than ‘how’s my honey.’

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you’re wondering why you aren’t out of the woods (think, last April), you actually already are. Ceres in Sagittarius was happily trundling along, until she went retrograde a few months ago. Promises left you treading water, at best. Now this goddess of abundance and nurturing can complete her work with you. Something taken is coming back.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This week you are allowed to receive. In fact, you’re invited. Mercury still chatters away in your relationship sector. Spoken for? You’re learning what partnership means when it comes to hearing and understanding. Single? Mercury puts you in situations where you discover it anyway. The Sun, Venus, Mars, and Juno join in to make sure rewards await you.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You know better than anyone that there are no shortcuts. Yet a part of you may think if you connect all the dots, you’ll merge them into a faster-moving circuit. Enjoy the nervous system readjustment in the stars this week. If you sense the pulse moving through, you can bet it’s your ruling planet speeding up consequences. The Sun and Venus bring a high point to romance.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

There are mystic portals Pisces just seems to know about. Without the support of others, though, you could have moments of doubt. To sense angelic energies around you, tune in to your ruler, Neptune. Your dreams and receptivity come in more quickly when you do this. It helps to be in a quiet place, by the water, or listening to music that touches you deeply.