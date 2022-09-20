Since its birth, everyone from tattoo artists, live poets, tarot readers, dating coaches to silversmiths, and almost everything in between, have joined the events. “Guests and creatives were matching their flight tickets to Japan to match our event dates before COVID,” explains Law. One of the duo’s main dreams is to become a mainstay cultural hub in Tokyo, so that when visitors arrive in Japan to experience the culture and the city’s creativity, they don’t only come to see the big top ten—but also to explore the up-and-coming people and entities. “It’s a place to experience Japanese culture at its most original and finest,” says Rastenberger.

Beyond the pop-ups, Tokyo LoveHotels has recently begun “LoveHo Selects”, a monthly roundup of highlighted artists to be published in Metropolis media. “This is a chance to help take these artists one step further,” says Law. “If you can also add a media feature into your CV, that’s a pretty big deal. The artists that we will be selecting are those we feel have been motivated about their branding, who have a real flame, a passion to continue.”

If you’re planning to head to a Tokyo LoveHotels event yourself, check your attitude at the door. All guests receive stamps of the mascot, Prostie, but if the entrance staff sees you have a terrible attitude, you’ll receive a yak stamp. “We gotta yak you,” says Rastenberger. “We believe in non-hierarchy. We don’t have a bouncer like a club, so we can’t say ‘you’re in’ or ‘you’re out.’ We call it being a yak because we don’t like people yakking about themselves over their three billion followers on Instagram, thinking they are better than others. It’s not an attacking ‘Hey, you,’ it’s more like a ‘Hey, welcome.’ We’re here; everyone’s allowed to be here. We love you anyways despite your attitude, and we want you to realize that this is a free space. But be kind, be nice.”