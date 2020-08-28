♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Power struggles. Venus opposes Pluto. She’s a love goddess. He wants to maintain control. Go zen at your most disarming moment. The Full Moon heightens your feelings, and thus your reactions. It’s in the sign of the spiritual healer. Experiences may appear surreal. This luminary lands in your solar twelfth house. Light is reflected in corridors that once held only shadows.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣

What are the favorite aspects of your sign? Is it the fact that Taurus is ruled by love goddess Venus? Or the sensual traits she gifts you? What about the ability to find comfort not just because you want it, but because you need it to fulfill your sign’s requirements? This week, Venus opposes Pluto. Power struggles. The Full Moon brings friends with insights for you.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

You’re an original, and people love you for it. You are also consistently logical (unless you’re in your ‘Twins’ state of mind). Venus opposes Pluto this week. Love and money versus power and control. Venus is in your income sector. By loosening your grip, you may be able to get a better one. The Full Moon illuminates your career. Accept any accolades that come your way.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

This is a lovely week to flow in the higher realms if you don’t count the ups and downs. The deep and mature side of you may want to be a kid again. Things have been serious for so long. Why not learn to dance with it? Venus opposes Pluto, if you’re bored and want a power struggle. Otherwise, look to the Full Moon. It’s sensitive, spiritual, likes music and watching a good film.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

You like to stand up for the underdog. Giving others confidence, you encourage them to go for it. Venus opposes Pluto this week. What’s comfortable and lovely is put to the test if authority is challenged. Which means whatever side you’re on, you may be in the thick of it. The Full Moon involves other people’s money. Everything from large institutions to a partner’s are revealed.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

There are so many options each day. Mental puzzles and binge-watching TV are only two of them. Venus opposes Pluto. Love and money are in a tussle with power and authority. This week finds its way to you in more than interesting ways. It’s not subtle, it is emotional, and it will impact your feelings. The Full Moon opposite your sign goes straight to the sentiment of it all.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Being focused on a goal lights up what won’t get you there. Wanting something helps point out exactly what’s in the way. The potential for frustration is imminent. Venus opposes Pluto. As your ruler, Venus wants serenity and beauty for all. Pluto is dominant and may try to take control. The Full Moon has ups and downs as more is revealed when it comes to work.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Celestial changes are coming in hot. Uranus is retrograde in your solar seventh house of relationships. This galactic placement breaks out every detail of what will and won’t work. Stress fractures may occur, but they will heal. Venus opposes Pluto. Conversations include potential long distance travel. The Full Moon in your romance sector reveals how you feel.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

If you’re not taking yourself seriously, you’re ahead of the game. This week shows what fun you can have. Want to sink into a comfort area? Think again. Venus opposes Pluto. Love and money stand up to power and control. Balancing both ends of a spectrum is always motivating. Expect the Full Moon to include a few tears or spills at home. Have your party back-up ready.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

The planet Uranus shakes up events and beliefs. Things go into overdrive in this time of sped-up evolution. So many changes, except your personal values. Capricorn has inherited a gift for keeping things on an even keel. Seem traditional? Cautiously optimistic? Yes, when it’s needed. Venus opposes Pluto to show where you stand. The Full Moon helps you share it.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Quick and light is just your forte. You see what’s up, and handle it. You don’t need to reach down to the depths to pull out every crumbly bit. So much the better, as Venus opposes Pluto. Love and money go head to head with authority, power, and control. The Full Moon is another story. When it comes to how you feel, you’re able to share what’s real.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣

Time to chill. As busy as you can be, you know when to pull back and relax. Venus opposes Pluto. Love and money vs. power and control. Those attached to an idea, plan, or position may find themselves in a tug-of-war. You don’t have to be. The Full Moon is in your sign. This alone can keep you busy. Follow your instincts. Even if the template isn’t set, you’ll still be ahead.