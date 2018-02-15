It’s In The Stars Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Mercury and the Sun both enter your solar twelfth house. Venus and Neptune are already there, waiting to catch them if they fall. You may feel the crux of knowing you are right about a situation, but blocked from changing it right now. This week you can settle in to your core feelings, and watch a tiny ripple grow into a major movement.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

There’s more in store when it comes to connecting with those who make life just a little bit better. Mercury and the Sun join Venus and Neptune. They warm up conversations, add beauty to your environment, and find a way to blend daydreams with Oscar-worthy films. The Moon enters your sign midweek, offering you a treat with a comfortable niche.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Ambition comes up against deceit, as Mars squares Neptune. Mercury enters your solar tenth house, along with the Sun. They join Venus and Neptune, energizing your work, but at the same time, making details slippery. Luckily, a partnership may turn the tables in your favor. Security and agreements find their way to you before things get out of hand.

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You move into a space where what you want and need may be different. Your radar strengthens to back you up. Jupiter in your romance sector brings options. Is too much being asked of your energies? Then Mercury and the Sun connect with Venus and Neptune. Your antennae picks up on new events with long-term implications. As in, akashic records. Are these the imprints you want to create?

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You don’t have to be right about everything, just don’t go against your own heart. As the roads of confusion narrow, there may be days you’re walking an edge. This week, Mercury and the Sun join Venus and Neptune. Something taken is restored. Mars connects with Vesta for a spark of romance. Security and rules work in your favor.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

While others appear to move in a straight direction, you’re probably too complex for that. Discerning the changes around you, you can easily reroute your plans. Don’t let it be all work and no play! Mercury and the Sun transit to your relationship sector. They join Venus, Neptune, and Chiron. A light beam just fell into your treasure chest. Let yourself soak up its healing rays.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You have the capacity to create a large income. Jupiter in this sector of your chart is in a very sexy sign. While gambling is never the ultimate answer, taking a chance on yourself is. Optimistic, hopeful news you hear will lift your spirits. You can be strong in humanitarian efforts this week, as long as you let your creativity express itself, too.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Jupiter in your sign makes you a focal point, whether it’s comfortable or you’d prefer privacy. You hold a noticeable quality of mystery wherever you go this week. Great for cafes and botanical gardens, not so much on public transport. Mercury and the Sun both enter your sector of romance and risks, joining Venus and Neptune. Make sure you really know whom you let close.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You’re free from Saturn in your sign, and Mars in Sagittarius energizes you. You may have pressure to move faster. If things are stalled, what happened? Neptune squares Mars, making things soggy and hard to hold onto. Mercury and the Sun join Neptune and Venus. At a distance, Chiron is there, balancing and adjusting. You can reach your goals. Give yourself a break with a treat to inspire!

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you had it your way, things would be straightforward, simple, and elegant. Then you could concentrate on your need for freedom when it kicks up. Since they’re not, the heavy hand of Saturn in your sign becomes an ally. There has been too much nonsense, with you taking it on the chin. Now, you can stand firm, and see your home life become stable.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You may have heard the phrase, ‘there’s never time to do it right, but always time to do it over.’ If you’re feeling squeezed in the middle, know that Mercury is not retrograde. You can get it done in a zone that is comfortable for you. The Sun and Mercury leave Aquarius and transit to your financial sector. It may be slippery, but your instincts keep you ahead of the curve.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

In the aftermath of last week, things take a definite turn. Mercury and the Sun enter Pisces over the weekend. What you have felt behind the scenes now moves into the open. These two planets focus on taking action and communicating. It wasn’t time before; now it is. They join Venus and Neptune, bringing beauty and a sense of wonder. Events line up to restore your morale.