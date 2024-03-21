Ginza Sky Walk 2024 A plan for a greener, people-centric Tokyo By Arden Kreuzer

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) reveals its ambitious plans to revitalize an elevated section of the Tokyo Expressway into a green, pedestrian walkway: the Tokyo Sky Corridor. This two-kilometer section between Shimbashi and Kyobashi will boast seating areas to relax and wide spaces for exercise activities, surrounded by greenery and panoramic city views.

Illustration of the planned Tokyo Sky Corridor from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government

While construction is estimated to last until the 2030s, you won’t have to wait ten years to explore the walkway. The TMG will open some sections to the public as soon as possible and has organized the upcoming “Ginza Sky Walk 2024” event to offer a sneak peek into Tokyo’s future as a green and people-friendly city.

Ginza Sky Walk event image from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Ginza Sky Walk 2024 spans May 4–6 and will take place on the KK Line of the Tokyo Expressway. Enjoy games, food and drinks while experiencing the future site of the Tokyo Sky Corridor. Tickets are limited and chosen via lottery so apply for your free ticket early through the Ginza Sky Walk official website.

Illustration from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government

In line with worldwide efforts towards creating eco-friendly cities, places like New York, London, and Tokyo are taking steps to develop sustainable urban areas. For instance, in 2023, the TMG introduced the Tokyo Green Biz initiative. This project focuses on increasing green spaces across the city, including projects like the Tokyo Sky Corridor.

There are three important values that the TMG hopes to promote through this project. First, creating a network of pedestrian walkways throughout Tokyo will help the capital move “from car-centric to people-centric.” Second, infusing Tokyo’s urban environment with more greenery will guide the public back into co-existence with nature. Third, recreational spaces will enhance communities and bring people together.

Ginza Sky Walk Dates and Times:

May 4: 3 pm – 6 pm, May 5: 9 am – 6 pm, May 6: 9 am – 5 pm

Location

Tokyo Expressway (KK Line), upper section

Starting point: 1-6 Shinbashi, Minato-ku

Tickets

General admission tickets are free but must be reserved in advance.

Round 1: Lottery selection

March 18 – March 24

Round 2: First come, first served

April 5 – until supplies last

Apply for your tickets here!

Ginza Sky Walk 2024 event map from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government