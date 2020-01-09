♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The bonds you have created reflect your innermost desires. This Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. What’s at stake is balance between career and home. The Sun connects with Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto. Being honest with yourself is encouraged. Authorities who make the rules may try to close down your feelings. At the same time, you could suddenly meet a long-lasting love.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Events are lining up. This Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. Your solar ninth house of travel and spiritual expansion is in a pickle. What happens may take a while to sink in. The Sun conjuncts Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto. If you hold a heartfelt desire to stand up for your beliefs, constraining forces may attempt to block this. You’re not alone. You will prevail.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Your perspective offers a laser beam of light. This week’s Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. Gemini is impacted through income and shared resources with a spouse or partner. It takes three to six months to see and feel the effects. The Sun connects with Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto. If you feel restricted or held back, pour your energy into yourself. You’ll feel better.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

If you spend time thinking of recent events, you’ll see how far you have come. The Full Moon in your sign is a Lunar Eclipse. Challenges are deeper and more direct. The effects take between three and six months. The Sun conjuncts Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto. You’ll find your bearings, even with a constantly changing script. Communicate what is real and true for you.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Though Leos prefer sunshine to motivate their days, you can definitely work with your inner light. The sign of Leo governs the heart, meaning you often end up in a leadership position. The Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. What happens now affects the next three to six months. The Sun is conjunct Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto. High standards and emotional boundaries bring results.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

There are big changes and you have input. This week’s Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. You are more blessed than many, with six planets and the South Node in your romance sector. It isn’t just about relationships. It’s about nurturing your inner artist. The Sun conjuncts Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto. What will you do or say to stand up for the spirit within?

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

What is it you would like to see? You are lucky and magnetic – a person who turns heads. Yet inside, you may be asking, ‘What else?’ The Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. The Sun conjuncts Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto. Home base and where to live is a huge subject for Librans. The next three to six months are pivotal. If you feel blocked, consider it the assistance of fate to review.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

While you don’t mind secrets and you’re known for your gamesmanship, you may have had enough. This Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. The Sun conjuncts Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto. It opposes the Moon. Conversations are laden with boundaries and parameters. Authority, who’s in charge – that sort of thing. What will you agree to? And what will you not?

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This week may hit Sagittarians with a jolt. Be sure to find a cozy duvet! The Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. It’s in your income sector. Suddenly, everything is about money, or the lack of it. Or how to hold onto it as plans twist to make things nearly unrecognizable. The Sun conjuncts Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto as a challenge. It doesn’t matter. You manifest with the best.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This is the week you have been waiting for. Or hoping you could skip. The stars arrange themselves thoroughly in your sign. The Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. This Moon opposes your Sun, Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto in Capricorn. So while you have the upper hand, feelings and public sentiment could begin a tug-of-war. If you’ve chosen sides, the power struggle intensifies.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You carry a lot of responsibility, which shows up as tension in the body. If you’re going for mastery, this week tests your next step. The Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. It’s in your solar sixth house of work. Feelings amp up and people have opinions. But the Sun, Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto oppose this in your sector of the subconscious mind. You know things that others don’t.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Validate your instincts. You can pick up cross currents when others can’t. The Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. It just happens to be opposed by an army of planets. This feeling-based Moon is in your solar fifth house of love, children, creativity, and sports. But the Sun, Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto fill up events with friends, hopes, and dreams of a different kind.