Weekly Horoscope: January 19 – January 25

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Sun shifts to your solar eleventh house. You are on your way. Suddenly friends are full of warmth,

and meetings you join match your sense of purpose. You’re not alone, after all! It’s not as if you have

nothing to do. You’re certainly busy. At the same time, your confidence returns. You’ve found a niche

where you can be yourself – or even focus on the idealized version you’ve worked so hard for.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21 ♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus has just entered the sign of indifference. Really. In your sector of career. This doesn’t mean you

don’t care, or that you’re in trouble. But trying to read what colleagues are thinking may be futile. Stick

with what you know, or put in extra effort to show your energy and support. You can lead the team, but

you still have to be part of it. Jupiter and Mars click when it comes to an important relationship. You

could actually run away together and still get back in time for work!

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Sun transits to an area of your chart you love most – travel! If you’re planning a trip, it’s likely to go

well, especially if you follow your heart. Mars and Jupiter connect to help you move fast and go far.

Certainly, digging beneath the surface will pay off. So will your discretion when it comes to a work in

progress. At the moment, your input can change the course it may take.

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You may dream of calm and serenity, smooth waters and moonlit nights. With five planets in your

relationship sector, you’re more likely to be holding on to the edge, wondering what you signed up for.

Venus has entered an area of your chart where you receive rewards for the good deeds you’ve been doing.

It’s a short run – only three and a half weeks. Let yourself luxuriate!

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Ceres in your sign is retrograde. This nurturing goddess opposes Juno in your relationship sector. Juno is

known as the constant companion, meaning you have someone by your side. But when Ceres is not

moving direct, she may reconsider her position. If you are taking the time to view yourself (or someone

else) with a new perspective, this week offers the rewards you deserve!

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

With the Sun’s advent to another sign, your winter glow expands. Energizing your solar sixth house, not only are you taking care of what’s needed at work, you’re also a boon to your community. If you’re hearing ‘work harder, do better’, take a breath and step back. Check in with yourself. The Sun, Venus, and Juno require a beautiful environment and the right kind of motivation. Just like you.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Some things just take root and grow. You may not have planted them. You may even have veered in

another direction if your usual support dissolved. As part of a bigger plan, you can’t blame yourself.

Touching in and connecting with your spirit offers an aerial view you’ll need this week. The Sun enters

your house of love, warming up the edges of Venus, your ruler. Expect a deeper reunion.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Finding an even keel in turbulent times is no easy feat. Even more so, with Jupiter and Mars in Scorpio.

These two like to create a reaction. As a water sign, enjoying hydrotherapy (a hot bath, a visit to an

onsen) can diffuse the emotions they stir up. Life at home holds promise. The Sun transits to this sector of

your chart, joining Venus. Trust and relax, and prepare for your next round of choices.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

If you’re sensing ‘something about to happen’, but you can’t figure out what, you’re vibing with Mars

and Jupiter. They’re in your solar twelfth house, an area associated with sanctuary and secrecy. That’s not

easy for a Sagittarius, as you’d rather bring things to the surface and send a little healing. Or literally ‘ride

to the rescue’. However, Saturn has brought you patience. Conserve your energy until you feel called.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun transits to your solar second house of income and material possessions. This luminary shines

light on the luxuries of Venus, already there. They tend to make great negotiators, going ‘to the heart’ of

things. If there is something you would like, now is a good time to make your desires known. A sudden

shake up around life at home could bring you a bonus.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday! The Sun enters Aquarius, sparking celebrations. This luminary shines a light in areas

you’d like to feel inspired. Added to Venus and Juno in your sign, events enjoy a positive spin. Money

and health are always in vogue. So is treating yourself to those ‘rock star’ waves you clearly have earned.

The stars lead you to a luxurious week.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Things are about to become very down to earth, and soon. This is not because of anything you have or

have not done. It’s the star stellium in your solar eleventh house. Saturn, Dark Moon Lilith, Mercury, and

Pluto all convey a sense of going to extremes to communicate what’s real. Get ready to see strength in

numbers, if you haven’t already. Romance is always an option.