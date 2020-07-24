♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is a week for wishes. Jupiter sextiles Neptune. What? When planets are sextile, they like each other. They’re compatible and make life easier. Jupiter is thought to amp up your luck. What it does, actually, is attract and expand. Neptune offers the divine and sublime. Careful of tricksters, of course. Up for it? You stand to gain on this one.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

As an earth sign, you’re expected to make things happen. This takes time. It’s labor-intensive. Don’t you deserve to have fun, too? This week brings fantasies closer. The more they have to do with caring and compassion (especially towards yourself), the faster they show up. Jupiter sextiles Neptune. Lucky moments bring the sublime and divine to home base.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Of two minds? It’s a famous Gemini trait. In fact, it’s your symbol. The Twins are cleverly gifted, able to see both sides of a situation. This gives you the edge in negotiation and debates. A lot of you are speech therapists. You help others expand their minds with your natural talents. Jupiter sextiles Neptune. Expansion, luck, plus a sprinkling of the divine.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Self-esteem shoots past the roof. You get to see beyond your daily horizon. Even a whisper of hope takes you to new heights. What brings this subtle but giant leap? Jupiter sextiles Neptune. Partnerships take on intrigue. Other countries are likely to be involved. Don’t be put off by the temporary roadblocks. Take your time and wait for the tides to take you there.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Happy Birthday! Whether it’s now or you’re near the zone, the Sun in Leo highlights your best features. Mercury lags behind. If you haven’t received all your celebratory wishes, this planet of connections is direct. You’ll get them. Jupiter sextiles Neptune, in a more than meaningful way. Work and its rewards are in the queue. These planets make sure your week is inspired.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The thing about Virgos is your love of work. Your mind and sign are ruled by Mercury. You never stop thinking. Pieces of the puzzle are merely there for you to figure out. Which is why the stars flow in your favor this week. Jupiter sextiles Neptune. It’s your turn to make wishes. There’s enough subtlety in your relationship sector to allow the attraction of romance.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This is the kind of week Librans live for. You love gambling to create more fun. Life is sweeter with art and honey, exactly what Jupiter sextile Neptune like to offer. Not only that, these two have a direct connect with the cosmos. Your dreams, hopes, and wishes are more easily heard by the universe. It feels what you need, and brings it to you. Since you are a part of all that is!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

With all your insightful, penetrating gifts, you need time to rest and repair. There’s nothing wrong with taking a catnap when creative energies drift offline. This week effuses sweet promises and subtle inspiration. While hard to hold onto, some may land in your lap. Jupiter sextiles Neptune. Home and work are about to expand with a beautiful invitation.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Sagittarians are intuitive, though it’s not the main moniker of your sign. You know when change is on its way in. Being the adventurer of the zodiac, it can try your patience. You may wonder ‘When? When?’ Then suddenly you’re navigating it, and wish you had more time. Jupiter sextiles Neptune. Your ruling planet takes you out of a routine, bringing dreams with substance.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

You don’t need to do it all now. You can see what needs to be done, which may be crushing. So take it step by step. As you breathe in your opportunities, exhaustion is not a requirement. Jupiter sextiles Neptune. This is a ray of hope in an otherwise cloud-filled scene. Planets retrograde in your sign slow things down, but they won’t stop them from happening.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Can’t move forward, no energy to burn? Then suddenly all flows easily, and you have everywhere to turn? This week brings finances back to a more hopeful level. Neptune in your solar second house of income is retrograde. But it sextiles Jupiter, which pulls it out and over any obstacles placed there. You wouldn’t have dreams if they weren’t calling for your attention.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

With Ceres and Neptune retrograde in Pisces, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Your strength is in seeing the big picture. When the way is blocked, life turns on its head. Mars is in your financial sector. This warrior can move any obstacle. Jupiter sextiles Neptune in your sign. More than fortuitous, this combination lets your hopes and dreams expand and settle into your daily life.