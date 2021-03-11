♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

You have an angel on your shoulder this week. The Sun and Neptune in your solar twelfth house bring inspiration this New Moon. Venus is there, making your dreams beautiful. Blessings are on the way. Ruler Mars creates an impact when you have something to say. Finances may not make sense with Uranus changing the rules. However, it’s all so quick, you may not mind.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

What you want in life may be changing every second. Or the path to get there. Uranus in your sign won’t stay still. In Taurus, it shakes things up until you merge with greater forces. This spiritually revitalizing planet expands ideas with the New Moon. The source may seem invisible. No worries, though. Mars in your house of income is a motivator for determination and success.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Your chart leads with Mars in your sign. Your efforts are clean-cut, direct and focused. It’s easy to make decisions. Others are happy to have you take the lead. Uranus in your solar twelfth house rearranges your dreams. Aspects of them may show up, disappear, then pop back in. The New Moon is always a beginning. This week, it helps solidify feelings behind a pet project.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

This New Moon may help you see things with a veil of calm. It’s ethereal and hard to pin down. Based on feelings flowing in, Cancers won’t get much time to catch their breath. A pinnacle of dreams and aspirations present themselves to you. The Sun, Neptune, and Venus wrap themselves around this Moon. Let yourself be soothed by their promises.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

In a relationship? You may sense a revitalizing spirit. If not, you may happily give yourself time to consider what you do want. Attitudes are in the midst of a revamp with Saturn and Jupiter this week. Even with logical corridors offered through this transit, what catches your attention is the ethereal, seductively unspoken connection during this New Moon.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥ ♣♣

The New Moon has a lot to say. It’s all about dreams and how you feel. This can be dangerous to any trajectory you’ve already started. Opposite Virgo, it begs for balance in a relationship. It offers beautiful visions, but be warned they can dissolve as you reach out to touch them. Mercury transits to clear clouds of doubt. This a new cycle, helping to manifest in your perfect time.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Things come together for you in ways that feel just right. Your solar fifth house is gifted with Saturn and Jupiter. The foundation so elusive for others is now yours to enjoy. Creativity, romance, and getting your talent out there expands. People want to share what you have to offer. The New Moon helps, starting a cycle of manifestation at work. Mercury joins in the magic.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

What you thought would be an adventure becomes more of a mission. The New Moon helps, bringing hunches to invigorate your Scorpionic self. Intuition entices, as you tally up your prescient moments. Mercury transits to this sector, infusing thoughts with love and creativity to open new pathways. Your romantic connection to the universe is now synced.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Have your manifestations arrived all at once? Thank goodness your sense of humor is intact. You’ve absorbed the depths of ancient dreams, and know you’re not alone. This is confirmed by the mystical New Moon. Life at home may have a mind of its own, but what it offers is magic. Mercury joins in. What you think about melds with the atmosphere around you. Be gentle.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Some signs need to take themselves seriously. You can ease up on yourself. The New Moon is about magic, mysticism, and romance. If you think about it, these three are truly connected. What makes it all happen, just when you least expect? Why can’t one snap their fingers and already be there? Mercury transits to assist. Be sure to say, write, and sing your desires.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Aquarians may feel stretched and snapped like a rubber band. Jupiter in your sign expands beyond normal boundaries. Saturn lets go and contracts in response. Yours is a spiritual quest, played out on a physical field. The New Moon is in your solar second house of finances. New beginnings! This week adds depth to Mercury’s transit, which starts things off fresh.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

The Pisces New Moon connects to your deepest feelings. Not only does this luminary begin a new cycle, it asks the same of Venus, Neptune, and the Sun. Happy Birthday! You are living layers of light wrapped in beauty and inspiration. Anything else is likely to dissolve. Mercury enters your sign. You get a chance to talk about it with those you trust and enjoy.