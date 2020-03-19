♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you were born this week, Happy Birthday! There’s so much to do as the Sun heats up Aries. Saturn transits to an air sign, which helps your fire rise. No obstacle is too daunting. You can move through anything without the emotional hooks. Even better, the New Moon is in your sign. You’re ready for a challenge which inspires and satisfies. If you don’t choose, it will find you!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Thank goodness Venus is in your sign. Gift yourself that massage, imbibe in a London fog cup of tea, or listen to music that invites your silkiest inner spaces. Uranus in Taurus makes sure life will never be the same – in a good way. Saturn transits to spice up your career with tangible facts and figures. The New Moon gives you the rocket boost to get up and go for it.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

A quick blink and you’re on to a new day. Absorbing what goes on with family members is one of your strengths. As an air sign, you see the issues without getting lost in them. Saturn transits to enhance your perception. When it comes to legal matters and higher education, you have your finger on the pulse. The New Moon brings friends with a straightforward approach you admire.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Taking care of the basics is grounding. You won’t be bored with the choices you make. Saturn stabilizes your solar eighth house of inheritance. This can be actual, or what you receive energy and emotion-wise when you’re in a relationship. Connections with a partner are sexy, especially if they’re already in place. The Sun moves to light up your career. Your confidence appeals.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Saturn transits to stabilize a long-term relationship. If there are loose threads, now’s the time to tie them up. This planet of discipline forces an issue. You’ll have help if you experience resistance. Stellar weight lies in your solar sixth house of work. Taking care of yourself ensures you can be there for others. The Sun transits to bring out your inner spiritual peacekeeper.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Complications you experience are not of your making. You are here to help. The South Node of the Moon in your solar house of romance indicates a karmic connection. This often shows up in dreams and unexpected meetings. Saturn transits to stabilize your efforts at work. The Sun moves to shine in your sector of sexy metamorphosis. Your natural empathy wins others over.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Things get hot and heavy with the Sun entering your relationship sector. With this comes a quick turnaround, so be ready. You’re pushed to stand up for yourself, when you may feel you shouldn’t have to. Saturn transits to stabilize romance. Along with this may come a steady increase in child care. The New Moon emphasizes your ability to notice things first.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Scorpio is a deep and intuitive sign. Taking risks on your own has developed new patterns. The Sun in your work sector offers an uplift to your week. Certainly, things move quickly, so your hunches serve you well. Saturn is the planet rewarding hard work and perseverance. In the short run it’s never glamorous, but as it transits to life at home it makes you the authority.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Sagittarians may not feel rewarded with pure joy right now. Your need for open spaces could feel a little cramped. The same can be said of your schedule. Time is a valuable asset, yet others may look at your quality persona and think it’s effortless. Mercury’s not even retrograde, so that excuse won’t work. Saturn transits to help you communicate your value and boundaries.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Love affairs are karmic for Capricorns at the moment. They may even hold a hint of past-life resonance. While you may sense this, not everyone can see what you do. The Sun has entered your sector of life at home. This is where you shine. Saturn transits to stabilize your income and finances. The New Moon encourages you to put your abode and what you do there, first.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Saturn traverses to your sign. This indicates taking care of business and ramping up responsibilities. You may feel you have too much to do, or are moving slowly. Yet, this is where long-lasting foundations are set. The Sun transits to heat up your conversations. Connections are hot, even flirtatious. The New Moon offers an upgrade in how you spend your time.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

The Sun has entered your solar second house of income. This is considered a bright and assisting time. View financial offers with a light heart. What shines best works as your personal GPS. Matching your needs to what can be done frees you to consider options. Saturn transits to stabilize dreams and undo shadows. The New Moon quick-starts your investments this week.