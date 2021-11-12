♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Juno enters your career sector. You have back-up, someone to stand beside you. There are so many influences in your solar eighth house, it’s untrue. Mars, Mercury, the Sun, and Vesta add an expansive quality to partnerships. Vesta transits to compatible fire sign Sagittarius. If you’re looking at what advancements you’d like, go ahead. A trip may increase what is shared.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Thinking of warm sweaters and hot drinks? Wondering how to cozy up your autumn? A couple of things happen as you take stock. Juno, the asteroid goddess who stands beside you, enters your sector of long-distance connections. This alone distracts from cold shoulders. Vesta transits to your solar eighth house of partnerships. It’s worth sharing more with someone special.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Transits make all the difference. Juno, the consort, encourages a partner (or financial institution) to stand by you. Vesta warms up your relationships. The Sun trines Neptune, an aspect with benefits. You deserve a little time to daydream. Is there a bounce in your step? Be sure to thank the stars. Mars opposes Uranus for a surprise upgrade. Hold on to enjoy the ride!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus soothes partnerships and long-term commitments, both personal and professional. You may receive a gift or type of understanding that carries you through the week. Juno, the goddess who stands by you, enters your solar seventh house of relationships. Vesta keeps the home hearth warm, with dreams to nourish your spirit. Autumn just became a cozy place to be.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If life at home takes most of your attention, you’re on the right track. If you’ve chosen other plans, the stars may create galactic detours to bring you right back. The good news is, the Sun is in this sector of your chart. Whatever happens, your sense of self stays intact. Juno transits to stand by you at work. Vesta enters the cozy side of romance. Sherpa socks, anyone?

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

As you move through each day, the philosopher in you takes hold. You can’t help but notice some moments are like walking through treacle – sticky syrup for the soul. Juno enters your solar fifth house, with a blessing. This goddess has your back, especially when it comes to romance and your creative streak. Vesta transits to keep commitments and your abode in cozy comfort.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Action-packed aren’t even the words. This week it’s all about money, money…and, yep, money. If you aren’t focused on income, the universe may readjust your sights. Mars, Mercury, the Sun, and Vesta all share this sector of your chart. They energize, communicate, warm things up, and hold down the fort. Juno transits to have your back. Vesta then transits away to talk up a storm.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Juno, goddess of commitment, enters your solar third house. Approaching Venus, these two help you to hang in there. Conversations take an understanding turn. It’s a special time for Scorpio. The Sun in your sign makes it so. Happy Birthday! The ambition of Mars, connectivity of Mercury, and warmth of Vesta are all in Scorpio. Then Vesta transits to heat up your income.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Have you stumbled upon something, but it’s not what you expected? If so, it may explain why others sidestep details. You’re an optimist, but your bar could be so high even the stars can’t reach it. As you unravel current puzzles, Juno enters your financial sector. She will catch you, but watch where you’re going. Vesta enters Sagittarius to help you feel cozy and secure.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You may seek out time to reflect. Juno, the goddess who stands by you, enters your sign. This gives you a chance to withstand the fray as you shepherd your course. Then Vesta enters your solar twelfth house. She creates a safe place for you to stash your dreams. They may not be up front and center, but your network is growing. This way you can switch them on when you like.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Juno enters your solar twelfth house. Translated, this means that your sacred space where dreams can grow, has a benefactor. This goddess of the heavens stands by you to value any inspiration you receive. A place of sanctuary, the twelfth house encourages privacy. Your type of contemplation is your own choice. Vesta transits to make friends your current cozy go-to.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

The Moon in Pisces brings you closer to what motivates. How you feel reflects who you truly are. Moving at your own pace helps you merge with your instincts. Juno, the loyal asteroid goddess, connects with steadfast friends. They help create the environment you’re looking for. Vesta transits to warm up your career. It may find its way back to your original inspiration.