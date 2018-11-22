♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Sometimes it’s easier to start from the inside, and work your way out. Everyone has the answer, or so they think. You’re likely to hop from one hot fire to another. That is, if you listen to others more than yourself. The Full Moon reflects your perspective, and how you share it. Neptune goes direct. Don’t let others side-step. Wheels are turning again.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Ruled by Venus, you won’t let anyone down, but your shoulders may need a massage. You’ve been carrying quite a bit on behalf of others. The Full Moon sparks reflections in your finance sector. This cycle is about following your hunches. Especially the ups, downs, and corrections in your career! Neptune goes direct. A boon for getting something pinned down.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Full Moon in Gemini raises the amperage through the roof. Light infuses your every cell. Then Neptune goes direct, which is a relief. You like to know where things stand, and you’re about to find out (finally)! The Sun connects with Mercury for a mind-meld with an important loved one. You may be able to agree on why, where, and how soon.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

It’s pretty much an air and fire week, with your sign in a compassionate water element. You feel the zips and zings of events as they occur (then suddenly change course). The Full Moon is in your solar twelfth house, the dream factory. Clarity is one of the benefits you’ll receive. Neptune goes direct. If you plan to travel, or someone’s coming to visit, schedules are more on time.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Full Moon perks up your friends. Invitations arrive last-minute, lifting everyone’s spirits. Feelings run high as Neptune goes direct. Channels clear. Currents flow in patterns with a smooth harmony. The Sun connects with Mercury in your solar fifth house. This is fun with a romantic quality. You get to be in charge. Expect to be very busy. Kids become creative.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

There are so many details this time of year, it’s easy to be on overload. The Full Moon adds to your saturation. Everything is important, and it all has to be done now. If you’re not in a ‘quick, hop like a bunny’ mood, you’ll notice friends and family fall into their subconscious, or act on autopilot. Stay alert; Neptune goes direct. Balance in a relationship has officially begun.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you’re afraid you’re about to run out (of energy, funds, soap), regain your peace of mind. The Full Moon in your solar ninth house wants nothing more than to show how secure you really are. This can take the form of a journey through material or spiritual realms, but you’ll see how nourishing it can be. Neptune goes direct. Relax into a new level of comfort.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

As the Full Moon slips quietly into view, your solar eighth house lights up. What you inherit – and how this affects you – is on the table. This can be anything from genetics to a material state of mind. To oversee this illumination, Neptune goes direct. Reach out to feel your connection with ‘all that is’. You may find it subtle, yet wonderful to sink into.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun in Sagittarius highlights a Happy Birthday! The Full Moon opposite reflects your focus in a relationship. Listening to your needs, you may find a cozy balance. Neptune goes direct. It has been reversing your plans and what has been promised. Now, you can breathe easy. Mercury connects with Jupiter. Big news is on its way. Onwards and upwards!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Freedom to a Capricorn is more about having time for others. You can’t help it. It’s in your astrological DNA. The Full Moon in your solar sixth house is about work, paid or not. Dovetailing perfectly, Neptune goes direct. You can move forward without red tape rerouting your every step. Mars sextiles Saturn in your sign. They bring focus and the energy to succeed.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Full Moon is in a compatible, quicksilver sign. Even better, it’s in your solar fifth house. Astrologers think romance, though it can signal finding what has been missing. After all, what’s life without an exciting discovery or two? Energy to create a project for children (yours, your sister’s, a neighbor’s) awaits you. Neptune goes direct to help finances get back on track.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

The Full Moon is not in a compatible sign, but it does light up your chart. It’s in your solar fourth house of home base. You may be more aware of how you feel about your abode, or what nurturing works best for you (including your diet). Neptune in Pisces goes direct. Thus ends confusion and goalposts constantly moving. Mars sextiles Saturn to get you started safely again.