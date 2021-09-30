♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Feel OD’d on the relationship angle? Why do the stars keep bringing it up? This week offers hope. How could they stop? Check out the New Moon. How many times a year is it in your partnership sector? Once. Right now. It throws you into the creative void of how one sees things. Pluto goes direct, moving mountains (and building tunnels to help you get to the other side).

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

If you weren’t taking care of all the things you’ve created, what would you be attending to? Somehow, one’s beginnings can be different, so why are the endings similar? Internal patterns align with celestial cycles. This week’s New Moon is a case in point. It connects you to your work sector as Pluto goes direct. This can be a big week. Your presence is definitely noticed.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Ceres and Dark Moon Lilith approach each other in the heavens. They’re both in Gemini. One makes sure you have what you need; the other kicks up a bit of fuss. They work in tandem, to keep things in balance. The New Moon is in your solar fifth house of romance. It’s open to starting things up. Pluto goes direct to move finances forward with partners and institutions.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The planets weigh in on your ‘public’ sectors. Find time for a few private moments. The New Moon lightens things up. It helps start something fresh at home. If you find tension builds between social events and taking care of your day-to-day, opt out for a moment. Breakthroughs happen mid-week. Pluto goes direct. An attraction is coming your way.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Jupiter and Saturn are both opposite Leo. This means you may want to expand, but something seems to intercept. If it feels like work or even a partner, your chart shows you’re exactly correct. You may jump ahead, then notice more to take care of. The New Moon frees you for romance. Pluto moves direct. This is about getting big things done, which are pivotal.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If you feel a light and fluffy moment, grab it. It doesn’t mean you’ve lost your down-to-earth touch. The New Moon is in your solar second house. You’re beginning a cycle that balances your income. You may notice the beauty in small things. Want to join that theme? Pluto goes direct. It’s in your sector of creativity and romance. Things could go very large.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Around the galaxy you go. Where you end up, the stars will know. How do you see your week playing out? The New Moon is in your sign. It’s almost smack-dab in the middle of Libra. That means balance is a key factor. It helps bring the serenity you might be craving at the moment. Pluto goes direct. Power is yours, especially at home. Happy Birthday!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

There’s a New Moon this week, which freshens things up. You get to move ahead, shake out the past, take a new tack. In your case, it’s a gem. It’s in your dream sector. Things could change in your favor, especially if you have seen them erode. What works for you? Hint: Your ability to sense what’s behind the curtain is amping up. Pluto goes direct. Power restored.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

If the details are stacked in opposing positions, this week helps you catch your breath. The New Moon is light and airy, with a focus on balance. There’s no glub-glub of the murky depths with this one. Laughter is on tap, so drink your fill. It lifts friends to a higher spirit, so book in as much socializing as you can. Pluto goes direct. The boring wait for a power drill is over.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the tropical zodiac. It governs the material realm, earth-bound realities, and career. It is thought to hold tradition in a sacred space. While this is true, what underlies the attraction is endurability. That’s why you prefer excellent quality. You want things to last. The New Moon is an open view of where you work. Balance brings you a bonus.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Venus graces your career sector. Even on her own, she can gift your income, or make work more comfortable. The New Moon is compatible with Aquarius. It’s in your solar ninth house, which starts a cycle of traveling long distance, looking into higher education, or dealing with in-laws. While not all of this may appeal, Pluto goes direct. Enjoy being a force for change.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There are so many planets in one sector of your chart, you might think you’ll tip over. If so, look to your solar fourth house of home base. While current starry offers show how to merge ideas into the physical realm, this area is about freeing up your personal space. The New Moon connects to bring partnership into balance with your feelings. The drive for change is here.