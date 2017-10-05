Weekly Horoscope: October 6-12

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You’re just coming off a Full Moon in Aries. Now it’s time to buckle down – to whatever feels good. It’s the last few days of Jupiter opposite your sign. This planet of largesse then enters your sexy rejuvenation sector. Your relationship or singledom is about to go through changes. Whatever you have created or dismantled serves you well.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

The pressure is off except for work and romance. So, pretty much, it’s on. Clear-thinking and level headed, you can handle anything. It’s those around you who are letting details slip through their memory ducts. Luckily, you’re catching them, though you may not feel entirely secure. It all begins a new chapter, though, as Jupiter enters your relationship sector this week.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Desperate for some peace and quiet? Never thought you’d feel that way? Geminis are adept at organizing information for those they love and work for. You get a spark of energy being around the right people. So it may come as a surprise if you’re feeling connected with the breeze, the sunrise, and the grass under your feet (if you can find some). Jupiter enters your area of work. Things are about to grow!

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Your big break may not have happened yet, but you can feel it coming. There’s a wide open space in your solar twelfth house. It’s just waiting to receive your dreams and spiritual requests. And material ones! You might ask for a little ‘me’ time to breathe deeply and focus on your inner calm (in a warm bath, for example). Jupiter enters your romantic sector this week. For over a year!

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Ceres is in your sign. She’s the financial stateswoman and eternal nurturer. How you take care of yourself is reflected in your income. As obvious as this sounds, it works in reverse as well. You won’t need to wear yourself out while she’s around. What impresses her is how mindful you are in treating yourself well. Even a hug can restore you. Then your energy and savings start to grow.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Mars hovering with Venus in Virgo adds a certain quality. You can blend your masculine traits with your feminine. Or you could find someone to handle what you’ll honestly never want to do. After all, time is of the essence. Jupiter transits to your communication sector. It’s a stretch that lasts over a year. Secrets, psychic awareness, and sexy connections follow. Interested? Get ready!

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Dealing with the Full Moon last week, you’ve barely had time to catch your breath. Now you can take your next happy step. What you have created (or survived) while Jupiter was in Libra is about to go to the next level. Or deeper. If you’ve played it with your utmost integrity, this transit can mean you finally feel rewarded. With greater resources of all kinds, meant just for you.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

This is a happy horoscope for you, Scorpio. All things considered, the Full Moon last week was either a revelation, a confirmation, or a doozy. Now you can take a breath and sink comfortably into your own frame of mind. Jupiter transits to your sign. It will be there for over a year. This only happens once every twelve years. You’ll be busy, highly regarded, and finally – understood! It’s just the beginning.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

This is a week to watch your step. It will help you stay in balance. There are forces yet to be tamed. Coming off the excitement of last week’s Full Moon, you may need a little quiet time before your next adventure. If you can find it! Jupiter transits to your solar twelfth house. Sign up for meditation or dream interpretation. What held shadows is about to become light.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Did you see the Full Moon last week? Did it keep you up all night, or were you able to sleep right through it? Whatever you have been experiencing, a new chapter begins. Jupiter was opposite that Moon as his final bow. He now makes a lovely and positive aspect to Capricorn. This happens only once in twelve years. There is stellar support when it comes to your hopes, dreams, and wishes.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Keep those neural networks humming and happily bright. With the Full Moon of last week, you probably know a lot more from casual conversations, or visiting a sacred place. Without making it a mystery, Jupiter enters your sector of career this week. It only happens once every twelve years, and it lasts for over a year. This is your time to build and grow, even if you’re starting over.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Stay in the light. What’s coming up is ultra wow. Last week’s Full Moon was a statement, but there’s an entirely new one arriving. Jupiter transits to your solar ninth house. This has to do with depth, whether it’s a trip, an in-law, spiritual insights, or jumping into a higher form of education. It only happens once every twelve years, but it lasts for over a year. So you have time to suss this one out!