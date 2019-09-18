Yokohama’s Original Rugby Bar: The Tavern

We’ve been showing sports here from way back thirty four years ago when there was no satellite TV or anything hardly and my brother in England was sending me VHS casessetes which I would get about two three days later and put on a big screen.

British style pub The Tavern is the oldest bar of its kind in Yokohama and has been a social and cultural hub since its establishment in 1985. Founder John Watkins opened The Taverns doors after quitting his job as a cruise ship photographer and relocated to Japan’s historic port city. To read more about The Tavern, its founder and their history in Japan’s second-largest city, check out our article in the September issue.

Video by Sonya Kulyk.

The Tavern

2−14−9 B1 Yokohama, Nishi-ku

http://www.the-tavern.com/