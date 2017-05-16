The Autopsy of Jane Doe

If you look away during those uncomfortable scenes in cop operas where the medical examiner cuts open a murder victim, this lean little indie may not be for you. A father and son team of coroners is tasked by the police in their small town to determine the cause of death of a beautiful young woman found buried in the basement of a house where a whole family was gruesomely murdered. Not a mark on her. As they dig deeper (sorry) and the COD continues to elude them, strange things begin to go bump (in the dark and stormy night). Clearly not for the squeamish, but gets points for originality and the quality of the acting by pros Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch. Good genre fun. (86 min)