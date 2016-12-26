Pete’s Dragon

Any fears of subjecting oneself to yet another cookie-cutter Disney family diversion are delightfully dispelled by this little film’s honesty, heart and humor. As you might have surmised, it is the well-told tale of a child (Oakes Fegley), orphaned in a car crash but protected in the forest for five years by a big, green, furry, slightly canine beastie he has named Elliot. Conflict arises when the two are discovered, and some nasty hunters want to catch the gentle giant and display him for money. You know they’re going to get burned. It’s the kind of quality family movie the Mouse House used to make. (103 min)