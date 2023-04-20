Kabukicho, recognized as one of the most popular entertainment hubs in the world, holds a rich history of culture that has helped shape the Shinjuku and Kabukicho districts as they are today. Amidst the vibrant lights and thrills is the 250-meter tall monolith, the newly opened TOKYU KABUKICHO TOWER is operated by TOKYU CORPORATION and TOKYU RECREATION CO., LTD. The tower opened to the public on April 14 and the hotels will open on May 19 where guests can stay for an unforgettable entertainment experience. The tower was not only built for amusement purposes but also to highlight the significance of Kabukicho and showcase Shinjuku’s contemporary culture to the world. Its construction was meticulously planned from its foundation to its peak to serve as a beacon of the culture and history of the area.

The tower’s design offers guests an immersive experience that not only caters to their existing interests but also encourages the development of new ones. With a plethora of options available, this 48-story skyscraper has something for everyone. It features a one-story penthouse, two hotels– HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU and BELLUSTAR TOKYO, a cinema, a theater, five basement levels with live entertainment, art exhibitions and more. The artworks on display throughout the tower were a crucial aspect of its creation, curated under the guidance of ANOMALY, a contemporary art gallery, and Masahiko Haito, the director of the Aichi Prefectural Museum of Art.

26 Japanese artists ranging in different mediums and ages were brought together as the tangible heart of the area’s culture, exhibiting ingenuity and craftsmanship through their work. Each piece of artwork was placed thoughtfully throughout the Tower, serving a unique purpose for its respective area. For instance, located in the second basement is the echo of the earth, an intricate, multi-hued umber mural by Yusuke Asai. The artwork was created from the soil collected during the construction of the TOKYU KABUKICHO TOWER, as well as other areas around Shinjuku and Japan. On the 45th floor, visitors can enjoy the captivating Gravity and Grace: Lucidus (Lucida) light installations created by Shinji Ohmaki, featuring two metal spheres—one 250 cm in diameter which occupies the restaurant and another 150 cm in diameter at the bar. The hanging light installations are inspired by Kabukicho’s aquatic history, motifs of swirl-like patterns and flowers are projected onto any surface its lights touch, giving visitors a unique dining experience in the sky.

echo of the earth by Yusuke Asai

Art can also be from the outside of the tower with the skyscraper’s exterior design. The internationally renowned architect Yuko Nagayama’s design draws inspiration from water, one of the most symbolic elements in the Kabukicho area. Designed with the purpose of drawing the energy from the ground to the sky, the tower was built in the image of a fountain with Seigaiha, a traditional Japanese wave motif, incorporated throughout the exterior. Visitors can see this motif in the ceramic prints on the windows and arch windows, and among other places.

The TOKYU KABUKICHO TOWER is not just an entertainment complex but also a cultural hub and an art collection. Each unique detail of its design is integral to the tower’s integrity and reflects the essence of Kabukicho and Shinjuku. The ability to experience the culture of the area, both visually and physically, makes the tower an exceptional location to experience.

More information about Tokyu Kabukicho Tower is available via the official website.