LITTLE BEAR MEISTER, which operates out of a tiny van near Shimokitazawa Station, serves impossibly cute bear-shaped donuts with graham cracker bellies. The little teddies are fried to order, so they’re reliably hot, fragrant and downright decadent. While you wait for your donut to be built, feel free to have a coffee with the grizzly leaning out the window. Yes, there’s a full-sized bear sitting in the van’s driver seat! He sniffs customers’ donuts and offers a quick meet and greet to those who want a photo. The whole experience feels like something out of a storybook. The sole critique for this adorable, critter-focused affair is that it’s not open frequently enough. LITTLE BEAR MEISTER only operates on select weekends, so make sure to check their website for an updated schedule.

For September 2023, they’ll be selling panda-shaped donuts. If you’re looking for more donut shops to check out in Tokyo, read our full article here.

2-33-12 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku

5 min. walk from Shimo-Kitazawa Station

@little_bear_meister