Servings: 2

INGREDIENTS

300g firm tofu, drained and patted dry with paper towel

1 tablespoon oil

1 garlic clove

2 teaspoons grated ginger

2 tablespoons finely chopped spring onions

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon dark soy sauce

1 egg, beaten

½ cup shelled edamame, roughly chopped in a food processor

2 tablespoons sakura ebi

Pinch of salt

Oil, for frying

PREPARATION

Freeze tofu overnight, then remove and thaw completely. This gives the burger a spongier texture.

When tofu is thawed, drain, wrap in paper towel, place a weighted object on top such as canned tomatoes or heavy frying pan, and set aside for 30 minutes.

Combine spring onions, breadcrumbs, egg, chopped edamame, sakura ebi and ginger mixture and salt in a large mixing bowl.

Combine tofu, garlic and ginger in a food processor and blend until finely chopped (but not pureed).

Add tofu to the breadcrumb mixture and thoroughly combine.

Heat oil in a large frying pan over a medium-low heat. Shape mixture into patties and add to the frying pan, cooking for a few minutes on each side, until golden brown.