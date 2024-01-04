DUMBO Doughnuts and Coffee Taste the biggest donuts in Tokyo By Joshua Harvey

DUMBO is infatuated with the borough of Brooklyn. Its shops are embellished with imagery from Brooklyn’s subway system, the name itself is taken from the city’s most famous neighborhood, and the donuts are very much American in style—and also conspicuously American-sized. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a larger donut anywhere in the Kanto region. DUMBO has four shops throughout Tokyo and Yokohama, and they all serve colossal treats topped with outrageously fun flavors. Marshmallow, toasted coconut, cheesecake and Earl Grey are just a few flavors that DUMBO wickedly flaunts to customers, daring them to consume an entire inflated ring in just one sitting. Beyond the donuts, DUMBO’s coffee is supplied by ARABICA Kyoto, one of Japan’s premier boutique coffee roasters. Even without an enormous appetite, it’s well worth the trip for a good cup of joe.

2-17-6 Azabujuban, Minato-ku

5 min. walk from Azabujuban Station

@dumbodc