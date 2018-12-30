January Community News & Events

This time of year offers great opportunities for trying something new and getting involved in new projects. Several fun and interesting events are coming up in January to get you out and about on those cold winter days and nights. Happy New Year!

January 10

The “Petto Buumu” and Pet Paraphernalia: Presentation Featuring Margarita Winkel

This presentation focuses on the business surrounding small pet animals and how they fit into a widespread ‘hobby’ culture, an important pillar of social life during the reign of the Tokugawa Shogunate.

6:30pm-8pm. Room 301, 3F Bldg. 10, Yotsuya Campus, Sophia University, 7-1 Kioicho, Chiyoda-ku No registration necessary

http://icc.fla.sophia.ac.jp

January 10

Book Talk Dynasties and Democracy: The Inherited Incumbency Advantage in Japan Featuring Daniel M. Smith (Associate Professor in the Department of Government and Faculty Associate of the Reischauer Institute of Japanese Studies at Harvard University)

Daniel M. Smith introduces a comparative theory to explain the persistence of dynastic politics in democracies like Japan, and explores the implications of this theory for candidate selection, election and cabinet promotion, as well as the impact of dynasties on the quality of representation.

7:30pm-9:00pm. 1F, Parliament Student Lounge, Azabu Hall, Temple University Japan Campus, 2-8-12 Minami Azabu, Minato-ku RSVP is encouraged (icas@tuj.temple.edu), but not required.

January 12

International Symposium: Women’s Global Leadership

This symposium aims to build a foundation for the exploration and the praxis of the promotion of women’s global leadership. Cooperation across cultural and ideological lines is essential to realize a more reward-ing world in this age of globalization. Being sensitive to such a contextual change should make this symposium a forum for reframing the ever-developing discussion on women’s leadership. Simultaneous interpretation avail-able (English-Japanese).

1:30pm-5pm. Interfaculty Room 201, Building 2, Ochanomizu University, Building 2, 2-1-1 Otsuka, Bunkyo-ku Contact: info@cc.ocha.ac.jp (Prior registration required)

https://crdeg.cf.ocha.ac.jp/ocha2/Leadership/2019sympoGWL

January 17

BCCJ Shinnenkai (New Year Party) 2019

Join the British Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the beginning of 2019 and toast a successful year ahead with Chamber members and fellow guests from across the Tokyo business community. Guests can enjoy a mouth-watering winter warmer buffet; an unbeatable selection of free-flow drinks and even a designer garden. In addition to the usual festivities, the Chamber will also be revealing plans for an exciting new vision project in the year ahead, supporting the mission to build bridges between Japan and the UK. As friends, colleagues, clients and acquaintances return from the holidays, bright-eyed and brimming with New Year’s resolutions, this is a social evening not to be missed.



6:30pm. Members: ¥6,000, Non-Members: ¥8,000Palazzo Ducale Azabu, 7-12-27 Roppongi Minato-ku

https://www.bccjapan.com/events/

January 17

The Taiwan Expedition and New Perspectives on Japanese Imperialism and the Meiji Restoration

Robert Eskildsen (Senior Associate Professor, Depart-ment of History, International Christian University) will talk about the 1874 Japanese government expedition to southern Taiwan — ostensibly to punish indigenous villagers who had murdered dozens of people from Ryukyu. Contemporary records show that the Japanese government also intended to establish colonies in southern and eastern Taiwan and it justified its colonial intent based on the argument that a state must spread civilization and political authority to territories where it claimed sovereignty. Because it took place in the context of the unequal treaty system in East Asia and during the contentious early years of the Meiji period, the expedition shows that Japanese imperialism developed in a dynamic relationship with Western imperialism and it emerged as part of the process of consolidating govern-ment power in Japan after the Meiji Restoration

6:30-8pm. Room 301, 3F Bldg. 10, Yotsuya Campus, Sophia University, 7-1 Kioicho, Chiyoda-ku Language: English. No registration necessary

http://icc.fla.sophia.ac.jp/

January 17

Startup Lady Presents at Venture Café

Startup Lady is a non-profit, educational organization that provides 360° support for women who are cur-rent and future entrepreneurs. Female empowerment doesn’t just lie with change happening within her, but also the people around her. Their slogan, “Be the game changer” is not gender specific — both men and women have the power to think differently about social expectations and influence the people around them. Through events and socials, Startup Lady strives to cre-ate the experience of belonging and thriving in a sup-portive community of entrepreneurial-minded women. Both Japanese and non-Japanese are welcome; this is a bilingual event.Thursday Gatherings are the signature events for Ven-ture Café and will take place every Thursday (usually between 4pm – 9pm) at Toranomon Hills Cafe. The events will differ from week to week but will include lectures, speaker panels and breakout sessions from a diverse range of industries. This is a great opportunity for innovators to be inspired, discover new opportunities and connect. For more information please contact Charlotte Goff, charlotte@resilience.jp

7pm-9pm. Toranomon Hills Cafe, 1-23-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku

https://www.facebook.com/startupladyjp/

January 20

Do we need an equal rights amendment?

A casual discussion over lunch about gender issues in Japan will be followed by presentations on the merits and demerits of enshrining women’s rights in a nation’s constitution. Discussion about systems and guarantees in various countries will be followed a workshop focused on concrete actions to promote gender equality. Organized by Women of the World March Tokyo and Demo-crats Abroad Japan Women’s Caucus.

12m-4pm. ¥2,000 (light lunch included) Wesley Center, 6-10-11 Minami Aoyama, Minato

January 20

Perfect Liars Club – New Year Cheer Edition

Perfect Liars Club is the smash hit US comedy story interrogation show taking Tokyo by storm. Four people tell a story, and three are completely true. But one per-son is telling you a lie. Listen, laugh, interrogate, vote. Can you spot the liar? All the hyped up celebrations are over and now it’s January. The weather is bland and cold and your next vacation seems so distant. That’s why there’s the New Year Cheer Edition — an evening with good people, unbelievable stories and a chance to make your January cheerier. Shows have sold out with standing room only, so get organised and plan your happiness. Happy New Year!

8pm-10pm. Advance: ¥1,700, Standard: ¥2,000, Reserved Seat: ¥2,500. Good Heavens British Bar Tokyo, 5-32-5 Daizawa, Setagaya-ku

http://t-heavensdoor.jugem.jp/

January 26

4th annual Inter-Chamber Ski Race

Ski, snow, fun, race, family and friends; network at a mountain retreat while spending time with friends, fam-ily and business contacts. The Hakuba Tourism Agency brings together members of foreign business chambers in Japan, members of the Japanese business community, local top contacts from Nagano and friends of Alpine winter sports. Supporting chambers include Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the UK. The event is also open to snowboarders.

About the Ski Race:

• Two runs, starting at 9:30am

• Starting and finishing around lunch time on Saturday to have Saturday afternoon free for skiing

• Evening party with great food and raffle prizes at Hakuba Tokyu Hotel (1F Grand Hall)

• Support by the local ski school and tourism office for setting up the race

• Ski equipment rental available

9:30am Adults: ¥2,500, Under 20: ¥1,250. (Award party) Over 12: ¥5,500. Up to 12: ¥2,500. Under 3: free. Happo-One, Hakuba, Nagano.

http://www.happo-one.jp/english/

Register through the Hakuba Tourism Agency

https://www.abc-jpn.net/