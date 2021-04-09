When seven NYPD cops are killed in a snafu involving 300 kilos of uncut blow, the dedicated detective who catches the case (the late Chadwick Boseman) senses a few oddities that can’t be explained by the supposed “drug deal gone south” scenario. Meanwhile, a massive manhunt is launched for the cop-killers (Taylor Kitsch and Stephan James) that involves closing all 21 bridges out of Manhattan.

This is a well-paced, old-school police procedural with a few nicely choreographed action sequences, great production values, good atmosphere… and zero surprises. Enjoyable in a pulpy, nuance-free, comic-book noir kind of way, but so predictable as to be instantly forgettable. Still, this B-movie is worth catching for the A-list cast, which includes J.K. Simmons and Sienna Miller.

Bottom line: It held my interest despite its faults. And there will be no more chances to appreciate Boseman’s intense acting. (99 min)